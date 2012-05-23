GILES, Paul Edward

GILES - Paul Edward Age 84, died Thursday, May 17, 2012 peacefully at his home in Bobcat Trail, North Port, FL. Born in Scranton, PA, October 15, 1927, to Randall and Charlotte Giles, Paul was a loving husband, father and devoted family man who, with his surviving wife of 59 years Mary Alice (Stark) Giles, raised five sons in Hamburg, NY. A lifelong sports fan, Paul was a great athlete at South Park High School in South Buffalo, graduating in 1945. He enlisted in the army in 1947, and later attended Canisius College. Paul had a long career as an accountant at Ford Motor Company in Buffalo from 1951 to his retirement in 1986. He was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Hamburg, NY, chairman of a Cystic Fibrosis Foundation fundraiser, and was active in the Knights of Columbus for well over 50 years, heading various functions and committees. He was an avid golfer, coached Little League baseball for many years, and followed his sons' sports careers closely, becoming a fan and coach for many others along the way. He is preceded in death by his youngest son Donald Joseph Giles, age 8, from cystic fibrosis, and brother Ron Giles. He is survived by: sons Paul of Parkville, MO, Patrick of Parkville, MO, Robert (Hilary) of Portola Valley, CA, Greg (Suzanne) of North Port, FL; grandchildren Alex, Nick, Avery and Haden (all of Portola Valley, CA); brother-in-law Robert and Mary Lou (Tootie) Stark of Buffalo; brother-in-law Robert Cowley and the late Anne Marie (Stark) Cowley of Silver Springs, MD; sister-in-law Mary Giles and family of Sacramento, CA; loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 9, at 10 AM at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Hamburg, NY, with inurnment at the church cemetery.