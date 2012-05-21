Two days after three-homer game, Bisons' Rottino gets the call to Mets

The New York Mets just confirmed the scenario we reported in today's paper -- Bisons' three-home run man Vinny Rottino has been called up to the big leagues for tonight's game in Pittsburgh and pitcher Chris Schwinden has been returned to the Herd so he can make Tuesday afternoon's start against Indianapolis.

Rottino is batting .307 with four homers and 25 RBIs for Buffalo this season. The Mets have dropped back to 12 pitchers now that they're back in National League play after spending the weekend in Toronto, and Rottino gives them 13 positional players.

Schwinden, meanwhile, puts the Bisons back to at least four regular starting pitchers (along with Matt Harvey, Jeurys Familia and Garrett Olson). Dylan Owen can spot start in the other slot, unless someone is brough up from Binghamton. Olson goes tonight at 7:05 against Indy.

---Mike Harrington

(www.twitter.com/bnharrington)