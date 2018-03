JONES, Irene

May 16, 2012, wife of the late Stanley; sister-in-law of Judy Pacheco; aunt of Mary Ann Coniglio, Joseph Holewka, Louise Snieszko and Michael (Ann) Holewka. Family present Wednesday 6-9 PM at PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem) where services will be held Wednesday at 8:30 PM. Interment will be private.