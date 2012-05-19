'Poet's Shirt' pattern has that pirate look

Dear Vicki: Can you help? The popular pirate shirt with the balloon sleeves -- is it a pirate or Spanish dancer-style shirt? Do such patterns exist? I've been looking, but so far no luck! Thank you sincerely.

-- Helen A.

Dear Helen: There is an amazing pattern company called Folkwear. You can order online at www.folkwear.com or phone toll-free at (888) 200-9099. Catalogs are available for $3. The pattern you want is in the Romantic section and is called the Poet's Shirt. This company strives to reproduce authentic ethnic and historical looks. The instructions are excellent, and the patterns are well cut.

All sizes are in one envelope, so you don't have to know ahead of time which size is right for you.

***

Dear Vicki: I am having a terrible time with buttonholes. I finally sew something that I am proud of and then I mess up with the finish. The stitching sometimes lumps up, they don't line up, they are different lengths or they are not straight -- a whole lot of disappointment. I know you can't make them for me, but a tip or two, please.

-- Jeanette T.

Dear Jeanette: Here are a few ideas that help me make buttonholes. First, measure the button by folding a strip of paper around the button, slide it out and then flatten it; now you can measure easily how big your buttonhole must be to fit, no matter what strange dimension the button has. Now to mark your fabric: Of course use marker or chalk that you know will go away after. Draw a line all the way from top to bottom on the center front. Next, draw crossing lines at each position for buttonholes. Last, mark a second vertical line that denotes the size; get this measurement from your paper fold. Even if you have a super automatic buttonhole mechanism, you still will need all these marks in order to be straight. To sew, be sure you use stabilizer underneath and interfacing inside. It is almost always best to stitch toward the front edge rather than at the edge. Lastly, be sure to trim your front seam allowances and press carefully to flatten the front edge. This will help to give you a level stitching area so that the machine can feed evenly.

