NIAGARA POLICE & COURTS

Man fatally hit by car identified by authorities

TOWN OF LOCKPORT -- A pedestrian killed Thursday night when he was struck by a car has been identified as Dale S. Billips, 55, of Robinson Road, Town of Lockport.

A Nissan Versa with four occupants was traveling northbound on Transit just north of Robinson Road at about 11:30 p.m. when it struck Billips, who was walking eastbound across South Transit.

***

Former payroll supervisor facing prison for theft

LOCKPORT -- A former payroll supervisor charged with stealing from her employer was sentenced in Niagara County Court Friday to 1 1/2 to three years in prison.

Nadaline A. Santiago, 47, of 19th Street was sentenced by Judge Sara Sheldon Farkas on her plea to charges of first-degree falsifying business records.

Santiago pleaded guilty to stealing $18,307 from Sentrex Security Systems when she was the Niagara Falls company's payroll supervisor in 2009 and 2010. She was ordered to pay back the money, as well as $1,050 from an unrelated Niagara Falls theft case.

Assistant District Attorney Laura T. Bittner said Santiago forged time sheets,

Court records showed Santiago pleaded guilty to grand larceny in 1999 for stealing $18,312 from another employer and was arrested on a forgery charge in 2007. Assistant District Attorney Brian D. Seaman said that case ended in "a noncriminal disposition."

She faced a mandatory prison sentence in the current case but will be screened to serve reduced time in shock incarceration, according to Farkas.

***

Weapons, drug charges lodged following raid

NIAGARA FALLS -- Two Niagara Falls men were arrested on drug and weapons charges following a raid on an 18th Street home Thursday night, police said.

Eddie L. Smith, 28, of the 18th Street address was charged with third- and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Eric A. Nelson, 24, of Woodlawn Avenue, was charged with third and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Niagara Falls Police Capt. Morris Shamrock, chief of the narcotics division, said the two were selling marijuana and crack cocaine from the house. The department's Emergency Response Team entered the house just after 10 p.m.

***

Man pleads guilty to charges in $5 million investor scam

An Orchard Park man pleaded guilty to wire fraud Friday as part of a scam that may have cost investors more than $5 million.

James E. Rotterman, 33, was accused of using two companies he had formed, JRCG Holdings and Warlord Media, to advertise businesses he claimed were for sale.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Gretchen L. Wylegala said the businesses didn't exist but that Rotterman was able to attract hundreds of investors by using false financial documents, bank statements and tax returns.

"The best advice the public should keep in mind when considering an investment is, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is," U.S. Attorney William J. Hochul Jr. said. The FBI and IRS investigated.

***

DWI charge drifts way of driver with appetite

LOCKPORT -- A Lockport man who fell asleep after placing his order at a McDonald's drive-through Thursday has been charged with driving while intoxicated, Niagara County sheriff's deputies said.

Richard J. Geiss, 23, of Dysinger Road was arrested at 2:30 a.m. at the restaurant in the 5800 block of South Transit Road, Niagara County sheriff's deputies said. Deputies said that after obtaining his order, Geiss fell asleep as pulled away and hit an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot.

***

Pedestrian hit by car at Wheatfield intersection

WHEATFIELD -- A driver reportedly hit a pedestrian just after 2 a.m. Friday on Niagara Falls Boulevard at the intersection with Krueger Road, Niagara County sheriff's deputies said.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said Corinne Bolea, 21, of Wheatfield, was westbound in the outside lane of Niagara Falls Boulevard when she struck a man who was walking on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

The pedestrian, Glenn Nugent, 20, of North Tonawanda, was conscious and alert at the scene. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center for minor injuries. No charges were filed against the driver.

The investigation is continuing, deputies said.

***

Deportee pleads guilty to bid to re-enter U.S.

A native of Nigeria pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to attempting to re-enter the United States after being previously deported.

Daniel Nkenchor Iduwe, 50, was accused of trying to enter the country from Canada in November 2011 using a Canadian passport he had obtained in the name of Daniel Osahon.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Gretchen L. Wylegala said it was later revealed that Iduwe had been deported in 2002 following felony convictions in the mid 1980s.