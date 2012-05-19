Inmate released in name mistake, is recaptured

An inmate at the Erie County Holding Center was mistakenly released from custody Thursday, but Erie County sheriff's deputies tracked him down and had him back behind bars by Friday morning, authorities said.

Holding Center Deputy Superintendent Michael Riordan said the mix-up occurred at City Court sometime Thursday.

James Williams, 25, of Buffalo, who had been at the Holding Center on a trespassing charge since April 18, was supposed to be released through a court program, Riordan said.

But another inmate, Paris Williams, 25, of Buffalo who was taken to the Holding Center Wednesday by Buffalo police for allegedly stealing a car, was released instead.

Deputies tracked Paris Williams down Friday morning, and he was brought back into custody without incident, Riordan said.

Riordan said the incident remains under investigation.

"We don't know what the situation was," he said.

email: mbecker@buffnews.com