Duplicate Bridge

The Airport Bridge Club will offer two sessions of bridge on Memorial Day, May 28, with double masterpoints at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and a chicken barbeque at 1 p.m., all for $14. One session and barbecue is $8. The club also has double point pairs games at 11 a.m. today, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and next Saturday. Today is the last chance to register for double point Swiss teams at the Airport Club from 11 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Sunday with free pizza. Partners and pairs are available. Call 603-6943. The Bridge Center of Buffalo will hold Club Championships, awarding double points at no extra charge at all its games this coming week.

>Duplicate Scores

Week of May 7 to 13

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday -- A: Joe Rooney and Bill Boardman, 56.73%; B: 'Larry and Dorothy Soong, 53.82%; C: Marilyn Sultz and Jim Brown, 49.52%. Tuesday -- North-south, A: Jim Mathis and Barbara Libby, 62.27%; B: Dave Donaldson and Mike Silverman, 58.19%; C: Pat Lakeman and Mary Terrana, 51.07%;east-west, A/B/C: Art Schumacher and Barbara Multerer, 56.94%. Wednesday -- North-south, A: Bob Linn and Mike Kisiel, 55.26%; B/C: Paula Salamone and Miri Salamone-Burnett, 52.28%; east-west, A: Paul Libby and Vince Pesce, 62.45%; B/C: Len and Nancy Knabelkamp, 59.23%. Thursday -- ACBL International Fund game. North-south, A/B: Alicia Kolipinski and Dale Anderson, 61.61%; C: Joe Rooney and Bill Boardman, 59.52%; east-west, A/B: Carl Stone and Ed Drozen, 56.25%; C: Isabelle Banas and Linda Wynes, 52.08%. Friday -- A: Jim Mathis and Ken Meier, 62.96%; B: Florence Notto and Dorothy May, 55.56%; Art Matthies and Mike Silverman, 50.93%; C: Lorna Brewer and Ruth Wurster, 49.54%; Miri Salamone-Burnett and Paula Salamone, 49.07%. Saturday -- A: Jerry Geiger and Liz Clark, 71.04%; B: Helen Panza and Mike Silverman, 52.18%; C: Myra Razik and Alice Bragg, 50.95%; Carl and Jan Hasselback, 49.61%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday -- Non-life masters. North-south, A/B: Beverly Isenberg and Agi Maisel, 58.47%; David Whitt and Carl McMurtry, 58.37%; C: Judy Zeckhauser and Janie Polk, 47.61%; east-west, A/B: Ron Ferguson and Bob Mann, 61.12%; C: Janet Dimet and Sharon Wilcox, 61.04%; Joel Brownstein and Sol Messinger, 60.54%. Wednesday morning -- North-south, A: Jay Levy and Donna Steffan, 63.99%; B/C: Helen Panza and Ed Drozen, 53.57%; east-west, A: Bud Seidenberg and Fred Yellen, 61.31%; B: James Gullo and Carol Bedell, 57.14%; C: Arthur Matthies and Sharon Chang, 50.89%. Wednesday evening -- Howell. A/B: (tie) Jeff Bender and Richard Cramer-Benjamin, Bert Hargesheimer and Alexander Kowal, 56%; Elaine Universal and Catherine Majewski, 54%. Thursday noon -- Non-life masters. North-south, A/B/C: Cherry Searle and Peggy Stock, 58.04%; Natalie Abramson and Andrei Reinhorn, 55.06%; east-west, A/B/C: Janet Dimet and Sharon Wilcox, 58.93%; Dorothy and Larry Soong, 58.33%; Anne Astmann and Liz Hemenway, 56.55%. Thursday evening -- North-south, A: Michael Ryan and Howard Foster, 62.50%; B: Gene and Jo Finton, 57.87%; C: Sushil Amlani and Joe Peters, 53.01%; east-west, A: Pat Rasmus and Ken Meier, 59.03%; B/C: Shakeel Ahmad and Manju Ceylony, 56.48%. Friday -- North-south, A/B: Judith Padgug and Alberta Brown, 68.23%; Nadine Stein and Claire Gareleck, 59.90%; C: Jeanne Gladysz and Patricia Burns, 52.34%; east-west, A: Bud Seidenberg and Jay Costello, 56.25%; B: Fred Yellen and James Gullo, 55.79%; C: Carlton Stone and Eleanor Whelan, 55.56%. Saturday -- A/B: Robert Olin and Robert Feasley, 62.96%; Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargesheimer, 60%; C: John Marvin III and Maryann Szafran, 57.04%.

Bridge Club of East Aurora -- Dan Clark and Dave Larcom, 62.87%; Bob and Joan Ciszak, 59.18%; Ken Meier and Joe Rooney, 58.01%; Joe Miiranda and Denise Mattingly, 54.7%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning -- North-south, A: Chris Urbanek and Meg Klamp, 56.94%; Jerry Geiger and Stan Kozlowski, 55.56%; B/C: (tie) Judie Bailey and Helen Panza, Luke Danielson and Nita Farrell, 54.17%; east-west, A/B: Pat Rasmus and Carolyn Siracuse, 58.33%; Dorothy and Ed Rupp, 57.64%; C: Jane and Tom Gibbons, 47.92%. Monday evening -- Howell. A: Art Morth and Bill Rushmore, 73.21%; B: (tie) Robert Olin and Elaine Moon, John and Shirley Lyth, 48.81%. Tuesday -- A/B/C: Dave Larcom and Ken Meier, 61.90%; Meg Klamp and Judy Graf, 59.52%; Elaine Kurasiewicz and Carol Bedell, 50%.

Delaware Wednesday -- North-south, Ron Fill and Chuck Heimerl, 62.5%; east-west, Sandy Marcussen and Anne O'Connor, 63.75%.

Lockport Duplicate Tuesday -- A: James Madan and Mark Pascale, 60.81%; Roy Crocker and John Lewis, 58.73%; B: Barbara and John Scott, 55.99%; Jasbeer and Violet Makhija, 55.21%.

Other clubs

ABA Humboldt Bridge Club -- Edward Harris and Joanne Dandridge, 67.08%; Jerome Barton and David Mathis, 58.33%; Juanita Tillmon and Shirley Thompson, 54.58%. Amherst Sr. Center Monday -- North-south, Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 77%; Chuck Heimerl and Marion Morber, 69%; east-west, Rita Spada and Nancy Harkins, 62%; Diane Forrest and Joanne Zavarella, 61%. Thursday -- North-south, Chuck Heimerl and Marion Morber, 63%; Bruce and Jill Brown, 57%; east-west, Martin Schaus and Ruth Walsh, 54.5%; Joe Day and Lorey Repicci, 54.1%. Canterbury Woods -- Betty Loucks and Karen Stephenson, 55%; Judy Danforth and Nancy Thomas, 53.5%. Clarence Sr. Center -- Fenton Harrison and Wilson McClaren, 65%; Elaine Wegrzyn and Alan Ohloeft, 64%. Tonawanda Sr. Center -- North-south, Mike and Pat Weber, 65%; Margaret Rivard and Joanne Zavarella, 55.8%; east-west, Lee Gordon and Will Sanscrainte, 58.7%; east-west, Kay and Rich Brinkman, 51.2%.

