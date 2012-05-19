AROUND THE STATE

Teenager faces bomb threat charges

JERICHO (AP) -- Police on Long Island arrested a 15-year-old boy on charges he made repeated bomb threats against Jericho High School and its students.

The teen was not identified because of his age. He is charged with making a terroristic threat, falsely reporting an incident and 12 counts of aggravated harassment. He is expected to face charges as a juvenile in Nassau County Family Court.

Police said the teen sent numerous text messages on May 12 to several Jericho High School students. He allegedly threatened their safety and referred to an explosive device at the high school.

School officials placed the facility on lockdown earlier this week as a precaution. No explosives were found.

A statement Friday on the school website said all district operations will return to normal.

***

U.S. Mint shows off memorial medals

WEST POINT (AP) -- The high security U.S. Mint located next to the U.S. Military Academy rarely opens its doors to visitors, but let reporters in this week to watch blank rounds of silver being struck into medals featuring Lady Liberty holding a flaming lamp before two shafts of light symbolizing the fallen towers of Sept. 11, 2001. The inscription reads "Always Remember."

The back features an eagle with a backdrop of falling water -- an echo of cascading water surrounding reflecting pools at the memorial in lower Manhattan. "I think they got it exactly right," said memorial president Joe Daniels.

More than 162,000 medals have been sold since last June, raising more than $1.6 million for the memorial.

The mint at Philadelphia also stamps the medals.

Congress had to approve a bill before the Mint could start striking the Sept. 11 medal. President Obama signed it into law in August 2010. The memorial receives $10 from the sale of every silver medal, which is roughly the size of an old dollar coin and sells for $66.95.

***

Finger printing ends to get Food Stamps

ALBANY (AP) -- Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is ending the finger printing of recipients seeking Food Stamps, it was announced this week.

The governor said the anti-fraud measure was turning away families who need the subsidy to help provide nutritious meals for their children.

Cuomo said 1 in 6 children in New York live in homes without enough food on the table, yet 30 percent of New Yorkers eligible for Food Stamps don't get them. That's more than 1.4 million people.

The action announced Thursday by Lt. Gov. Robert Duffy was praised by advocates for the poor.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, said Cuomo did simply the right thing.