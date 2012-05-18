Reports of our demise?

The news that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is buying 63 more newspapers raisies an important question: Are newspapers really dead?

Buffett has made one of the world's greatest fortunes by investing in undervalued companies. And he has done it over and over again.

Lots of comments about the purchase.

From Mark Twain, sort of: The reports of our death are greatly exaggerated.