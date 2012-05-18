Palmer fires 6-under 64 to lead Nelson

IRVING, Texas -- Ryan Palmer has been thinking about redemption at the Byron Nelson Championship, and a chance at home to hold up that trophy.

The 2011 Nelson runner-up is off to a good start.

Palmer, who lives in Colleyville not far from the TPC Four Seasons, opened with a 6-under 64 on Thursday to take a one-stroke lead over Marc Leishman and Alex Cejka.

Last year, Palmer birdied the 72nd hole to force a playoff against Keegan Bradley. Palmer then hit his approach into the greenside water to hand Bradley his first tour title.

"I didn't lose it last year by any means," Palmer said. "But to get back in the same setting with the same people watching, here where I live, and just to have that feeling again, this time be the guy standing with the trophy, that's been my focus."

Phil Mickelson had a 70 with two birdies and two bogeys.

***

Around the greens

*American Brandt Snedeker used borrowed irons and a putter from the pro shop to win his opener at the World Match Play Championship in Casaras, Spain. Because his luggage got lost, Snedeker also used a driver lent to him by Australian rival John Senden. Starting out with just 10 clubs in a replacement bag, Snedeker managed to beat Danish Ryder Cup veteran Thomas Bjorn, 5 and 4.

*Defending champion Suzann Pettersen didn't last long at the Sybase Match Play Championship, and neither did three well-known Americans. The third-ranked Pettersen was eliminated, 3 and 1, by relative unknown Jodi Ewart of England in the first round of the LPGA Tour event in Gladstone, N.J. Paula Creamer, Brittany Lincicome and Michelle Wie lost to some equally obscure fellow Americans.