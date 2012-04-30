DELMONT, William A. "Billy"

DELMONT - William A. "Billy"

Of Lackawanna, entered into rest April 28, 2012, beloved husband of the late Mary Ann (nee Salem) Delmont; devoted father of Kathy (Gerard) Taylor, Kim Delmont, Noreen (Michael) Guzzo, Lynne (Thomas) Sevinsky, Mary (Joel) Violanti and Phillip (Stacey) Delmont; cherished grandfather of 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Phillip and Catherine (nee Pitillo) Delmont; dear brother of the late Robert (late Clementine) Delmont; also survived by family and many friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Tuesday from 2-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, corner of Ridge Rd. & South Park Ave. on Wednesday morning at 9:15 o'clock. (Please assemble at church). Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Mr. Delmont was a Navy veteran. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com