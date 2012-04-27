KANE, Dorothy A. (Thomas)

KANE - Dorothy A. (nee Thomas)

Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest April 26, 2012, beloved wife of the late Kenneth G. "Mike" Kane; devoted mother of Jack T. (Daneen) Kane and Linda S. Kane; cherished grandmother of Makenzi Rasey and Dana Kane; loving daughter of the late Albert and Regina Thomas; dear sister of the late Mary Thomas; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 1-3 PM. Funeral service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com