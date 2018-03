MAZE, Gregory R.

MAZE - Gregory R. Age 26, of Charlotte, NC, formerly of Silver Creek, NY, died April 20, 2012 in Charlotte. Son of Kenneth and Denise (Clarke) Maze of Silver Creek; brother of Melissa Maze of Buffalo. Funeral services will be held Thursday April 26, 2012 at 2 PM in the MCGRAW-KOWAL FUNERAL HOME, 736 Central Ave., Dunkirk. Calling hours Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM and Thursday 12-2 PM.