Getting back to work.

From Business Today:

The job-growth rate in the Buffalo Niagara region accelerated in March. The region saw a one percent annual growth rate compared to the same month last year, adding 5,400 jobs. It's the strongest growth rate in six months. The labor department attributes the improvement to strong growth in construction work and a rebound in manufacturing.

Sprint Nextel Corp. has been purposely dodging taxes since 2005, according to Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. The cell phone company failed to collect $100 million in state sales tax from customers, ducking out of its obligation to pay New York State $200,000 per week. Schneiderman called the failure to pay a "deliberate" plan to keep the cell phone company's prices more competitive.

The blast that killed a welder and injured an Angola man two years ago was partly caused by procedures followed at the DuPont plant on River Road in the Town of Tonawanda. According to a report released Thursday by the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board, technicians should have tested the tank the welders were working on to be sure they weren't flammable.

The Clarence Industrial Development Agency will consider tax breaks for a new office park on Sheridan Drive near the Eastern Hills Mall. The IDA will hold a public hearing next month in consideration of granting tax breaks to the $2.1 million project. The Rockledge Professional Office Park is being proposed for vacant land at 8175 Sheridan Drive, on the south side of the street, just east of Transit Road.

Profits soared at First Niagara Financial Group during the first quarter. First-quarter profits were up 22 percent from a year ago, thanks to higher loan and fee revenues offsetting higher expenses from an acquisition in Connecticut. The company reported net income available to common shareholders of $54.8 million, up from $44.9 million.

I'll bet Grant Cardone is glad it's Friday. The motivational speaker who appeared in Buffalo this week was on the Delta flight that had to make an emergency landing after striking birds. Here is a video from Cardone after it happened: