THE PICTURE PAGE

Derek Gee/Buffalo News

Spring cleaning: The City of Buffalo's first Operation Clean Sweep campaign of the year brings work crews and equipment to Minnesota Avenue in University Heights on Wednesday. Above, William Staedt, lead tap auditor for Time Warner Cable, works on lines. At right, bulldozer operator Don Davison of the city's Citizen Services Department picks up a pile of debris.

***

Charles Lewis/Buffalo News

Thinking big: Grammy Award-winning jazz bassist and composer Esperanza Spalding, backed by a 12-piece big band, plays a selection from her "Radio Music Society" CD on Wednesday evening in the Mainstage Theatre of the University at Buffalo Center for the Arts on the North Campus in Amherst.

***

Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Close call: Base runner Dan Christmann of Williamsville South High School dives for the bag before first baseman Rob Pieszak of Iroquois Central High School can catch a pickoff throw Wednesday afternoon on the Iroquois diamond.

***

James P. McCoy/Buffalo News

Your turn: Kenmore West High School's Jenna Rice, right, hands off the baton to teammate Lexi Panepinto during a 3,200-meter relay race Wednesday afternoon at Crosby Field in Kenmore.