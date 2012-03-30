STRAKA, James P.

STRAKA - James P. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest March 26, 2012. Beloved husband of Shirley J. (nee Emerson) Straka; devoted father of Sharon (Paul) Gates, Sandra (David) Teed, Clifford (Annette) Straka and Jeffrey (Luisa) Straka; cherished grandfather of Allison (Tom), Jeffrey (Laura), Lindsay (Rob), Stephanie (Mike), Brian and Luan; adored great-grandfather of Aiden, Madeline, Jack and Greyson; loving son of the late Paul and Ruth (nee Burch) Straka; dear brother of the late Helen Allyn and Edward (Linda) Straka; fond brother-in-law of Robert (late Marie) Emerson; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Sunday from 4-8 PM. Funeral service will be held on Monday morning at 11:30 o'clock. Interment in White Chapel Memorial Park. James served in the US Navy during WW II. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com