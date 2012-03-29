The daily dish ...

First lady meets 'Losers'

The Biggest Losers are coming to the White House.

NBC says contestants on its "The Biggest Loser" program are whisked to the White House in a two-part makeover episode set to air April 3 and April 10.

In the first episode, the contestants get a surprise video message from Michelle Obama inviting them to the White House, where they are reunited with family members after undergoing a makeover. In the second installment, they meet the first lady, who talks to them about healthy living. And then the contestants, their families and the first lady all work out together at the White House.

According to NBC, Michelle Obama also challenges the contestants to see who can sign up the most participants for the Presidential Active Lifestyle Award.

***

'Funky' at Kent State

The men behind the "Funky Winkerbean" comic strip celebrated its 40th anniversary by donating a 96-foot mural for a new student lounge at their alma mater, Kent State University.

The Akron Beacon Journal reported Wednesday the full-color border mural features strip characters and students throughout their college careers. It was unveiled Tuesday by artists Tom Batiuk of Medina and Chuck Ayers of Akron.

Batiuk's "Funky Winkerbean" debuted March 27, 1972. Ayers joined him as illustrator in 1994. The Buffalo News carries the strip.

The strip at first focused on gags about teenagers at the imaginary Westview High School. Over the years, it explored sensitive topics such as dyslexia, alcoholism, teen suicide and cancer.

The unveiling also was the kickoff of the first volume of Batiuk's book, "The Complete Funky Winkerbean."

***

Lady Antebellum helps out

The country music trio Lady Antebellum will put on a benefit concert for a tornado-wrecked southern Indiana town after holding a prom event for the town's high school juniors and seniors.

The group says the May 16 events for Henryville High School students will be in the KFC Yum Center in nearby Louisville, Ky. The group says all concert proceeds will go to a relief fund for the town that was heavily damaged by the March 2 wave of tornadoes that killed 13 people in Indiana and 24 in Kentucky.

Lady Antebellum announced Henryville as winner of its "Own the Night" prom contest last week after schools from as far away as northern Wisconsin submitted YouTube videos on Henryville's behalf.

Concert ticket information will be released in the coming weeks.

-- From News and wire services