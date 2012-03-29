Snowplow driver, wife accused in death of Vermont teacher

A Vermont snowplow driver who wanted to "get a girl" was accused Wednesday, along with his wife, of luring a popular prep school teacher from her home by pretending their vehicle had broken down, beating and strangling her, stripping her body naked and throwing it into the Connecticut River.

Allen Prue, 30, and Patricia Prue, 33, of Waterford, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Melissa Jenkins, whose SUV was found idling along a remote road near her St. Johnsbury home Sunday with her unharmed 2-year-old inside.

Police said Allen Prue was riding around Sunday with his wife when he got the idea "to get a girl," the affidavit said. "They didn't plan to get one forcefully," the police affidavit said.

Police gave no further details on a possible motive in the death of the 33-year-old teacher at the prestigious St. Johnsbury Academy.

The Prues were ordered held without bail, and police said more charges were possible.

"They knew Miss Jenkins and had snowplowed her driveway a couple of years ago," Vermont State Police Maj. Ed Ledo said at a news conference announcing the arrests.

A friend told police that Allen Prue asked Jenkins out a couple of times and that she felt uncomfortable around him, according to the documents. She stopped having him plow, and in autumn 2011 he showed up drunk at her home asking if he could plow her driveway the following year.

Police were called Sunday night after Jenkins' son was found alone in her vehicle.

Her former boyfriend told police she called him, saying that she had gotten a weird call from a couple who used to plow her driveway and that she was going to help them. She wanted someone to know what she was doing, the documents says.

When he couldn't reach her two hours later, he went to check on her. He told police he found her vehicle, with her son sleeping in it, and one of her shoes nearby.

The death of the well-loved science teacher at St. Johnsbury Academy, once attended by President Calvin Coolidge, reverberated through the town of 6,200 in northeastern Vermont about 40 miles south of the Canadian border.

Ledo said he hoped the arrests would bring closure for Jenkins' family and friends.

"We can now turn our full attention to healing from this tragic loss, celebrating Melissa's life and mourning her death," said Joe Healy, a spokesman for St. Johnsbury Academy.