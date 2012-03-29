It's time to change -- like it or not; Heavy on graphics, Timeline format soon will be mandatory

Michelle Wlosinski switched her Facebook profile to the new Timeline format.

Nicole Schuman is keeping the old format for her Facebook profile, for now, but she's working with companies to help them make the switch over to the latest format for their pages.

And Jim Twombly is holding out as long as possible before Facebook makes him change the look of his profile.

"I'll be dragged kicking and screaming into the Timeline," said Twombly, a political scientist at Elmira College who previously taught at the University at Buffalo.

Ready or not, Facebook users, the Timeline is coming. It's the latest change the social media giant has introduced -- and soon will impose -- on its more than 800 million users.

In brief, the changes make photos more prominent, and they make it easier to find and chronologically organize material from your past, but some users find it harder to locate what they're looking for on a profile that uses the Timeline format.

The change is primarily a stylistic one. It's been controversial because some people hate anything different, while other Facebook users are taking it in stride.

"It was very simple to figure out. I just don't understand why people are having this meltdown over it," said Wlosinski, vice president of piano dealer Denton Cottier & Daniels, who also switched the company's Facebook page to the Timeline format.

While Facebook hasn't said when regular users have to switch their profiles to the new format, businesses that have Facebook pages must switch by Friday.

With this looming deadline, social media experts have been advising companies on how best to take advantage of Timeline's features.

"It's a great way for brands to showcase all their multimedia content," said Allison Conte, a senior account supervisor for Eric Mower & Associates advertising and public relations firm.

Facebook regularly updates the look and utility of the site, and these changes -- such as the 2006 introduction of the News Feed -- often draw the scorn of dedicated users.

Timeline is no different, with a number of defiant pages popping up on Facebook with names such as "I hate the new Facebook Timeline" and "Remove Facebook Timeline."

What's all the fuss about?Timeline does fundamentally change the look of a user profile or company page.

The "classic" Facebook page that many members still use -- itself an update to a previous version of the site -- has a cleaner look with a lot of white space on the screen.

The Timeline is dominated by larger photos, beginning with a cover photo that takes up most of the top of the profile page.

A timeline runs down the middle of the Wall, splitting up everything the user and their friends have posted on the Wall, while the user's list of friends and personal information have been shifted around.

It's easier to find older posts than under the older Facebook format, but some people find Timeline profiles cluttered.

"It reminds me a lot of My-Space, so it makes me feel like I'm back in middle school, high school," said Jessica Siepierski, a former Buffalo resident now living and working in Walpole, Mass.

A shorthand timeline on the right side of the screen begins with a post marking the user's birth, typically followed by a big gap until the year the user joined Facebook.

It is easier, under the new format, to go back and fill in what Facebook calls milestones, posts about big events such as buying a first car or graduating from high school.

But this doesn't impress everyone.

"I don't really want to tell the world what I was doing in 1992," said Schuman, who runs a public relations operation, Schushine Communications.

Wlosinski switched over her personal profile last year, and she changed the page for the piano dealer two weeks ago.

"It's not rocket science," said Wlosinski, who added that she likes how easy it is to go back and post about something that happened months or years ago.

People who don't want to switch over to the Timeline don't have to -- yet.

Facebook said last fall that sometime soon, all of its users would be required to convert to the Timeline.

The company hasn't set a deadline, but it is encouraging users to make the switch, and users may see a note from Facebook about Timeline titled "Coming Soon" as they tool around the site.

Brands, however, have to switch over by Friday, or the change will be done for them.

Facebook's media-relations team did not respond to an email from The Buffalo News.

Some social media savants say the new format has more benefits for companies than individual users.

Previously, companies treated their Facebook pages as a destination for fans and future customers. Under the Timeline format, companies should think of their Facebook pages as channels for distributing photo, video or promotional content, said Conte, the senior account supervisor with Eric Mower, which has drawn up a Facebook Timeline tip sheet for its clients.

"Our point is, this is really a good thing, and here's why," Conte said. "It's a good way to share your brand's story -- where it's been, where it is and where it's going."

Picking the proper cover image -- one that will fill the large, horizontal shape for the photo at the top of the page and set the right tone -- is a key first step, said Nicole Forgione, public affairs manager for People Inc. and the Museum of dis-ABILITY History, which are switching over their Facebook pages this week.

Companies and nonprofits also can use the timeline to highlight accomplishments from their past.

"I do see it as a big scrapbook," said Forgione.

Another handy feature, Conte said, allows companies that have received a complaint from a visitor to their Facebook page to move the discussion from their public page to a private conversation.

Companies need to plot their Timeline strategy carefully.

"You can't just switch over and say, 'We'll throw some stuff up there,' " Schuman said.

Facebook recently announced that 8 million companies and agencies with Facebook pages already have made the switch to the Timeline.

Even Facebook users clinging to their old profile format say they'll eventually change whenever they're forced to do it.

That's because they don't really have an alternative, they say, since giving up Facebook -- where so much of their online life is conducted -- isn't realistic.

"Facebook is just so convenient, because there's so many people using it," said Twombly, the former UB faculty member.

As this format change is put in place, and annoyance at Facebook gives way to acquiescence, Schuman advises people not to get too hung up on the Timeline format.

"I'm sure it will change again," she said.

***

Out with the old, in with the new

Facebook users happy with the current format for their profiles, left, have to come to terms with the new look, shown at right

OLD:

*Users including Jessica Siepierski, whose Facebook profile is shown, prefer the cleaner look of the site's current format.

*Fans say it's easier to navigate pages using this format, which has more white space.

*The good news for people who like the status quo is that individuals can keep this format for now. But Facebook eventually will make everyone switch over to the Timeline.

***

NEW:

*All brands—companies, nonprofit agencies and the like—have to switch over to the new Timeline format by Friday or Facebook will do it for them.

*Critics say the Timeline looks cluttered, but social media experts say the Timeline offers more benefits for brands than for individual Facebook users.

*The new format gives brands a chance to tell their story, with bigger pictures and a simpler method for adding and sharing events