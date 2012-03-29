2 more candidates emerge for vacant South District seat

A four-time world champion kickboxer from South Buffalo has emerged as one of a few new potential candidates to fill the vacant South District seat on the Buffalo Common Council.

A.J. Verel has submitted paperwork to City Hall, looking to be appointed to fill the seat Michael P. Kearns left after he won last week's special election to the Assembly.

Also submitting paperwork this week was Jovino Morales, who runs Jovino Property & Financial Management Corp. on Seneca Street.

Verel and Morales join a group of five others who had either already stated they are interested in the appointment or are "exploring" making a bid for it.

That former Erie County Legislator Timothy J. Whalen, who had been considering becoming a candidate, but this week said he definitely will be seeking the seat.

Others who have expressed interest in the seat are former Kearns aide Matthew Fisher and ex-broadcaster Wayne A. Mack.

South Buffalo Chamber of Commerce President Kevin Overdorf and Buffalo Public Schools teacher Erik Bohen both said last week they were still considering whether to seek the Council seat.

Those interested in the seat must be Democrats, live in the South District and submit resumes and letters requesting appointment to the Council by April 5.

The Council has the authority to appoint someone to fill the seat, though practice in the past also has included a nomination coming from the district's committeemen.

Fisher is the only one among the initial group who has submitted documentation so far.

On his resume, Morales lists an address on Lafayette Avenue, which is not in the South District. However, he also has an apartment behind his Seneca Street office, he said in a phone interview.

Council President Richard A. Fontana said he plans to have the Council conduct public interviews of the candidates starting around April 11, with a selection sometime around April 20.

A Council appointment would only run through the end of the year. The seat will be up for election in November.

