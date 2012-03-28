Recipe for fresh, creamy pea soup is flexible

While in Miami, I had a chance to eat lunch at Food Network Iron Chef Geoffrey Zakarian's restaurant, Tudor House Miami, and I was completely won over by his simple pea soup studded with lime marshmallows. It was such an unusual combination, but it made a lot of sense. Peas pair well with an acidic tang. It's why they so often get a splash of lemon juice or a sprinkle of lemon zest. So why not lime?

This soup -- inspired by but not a re-creation of Zakarian's -- is incredibly flexible. I like the extra layer of flavor you get by roasting the onions and garlic. But if you'd like to keep it simple, by all means dump everything in a pot and simmer until the onions and garlic are tender, then puree.

>Creamy Pea Soup with Roasted Garlic and Lime

3 large yellow onions, chopped

2 heads garlic

Olive oil

1 pound frozen peas

1 quart chicken broth

1 tablespoon minced jalapeno pepper slices

1 8-ounce container creme fraiche

3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons lime juice

Salt and ground black pepper

Heat the oven to 400 F. Coat a rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray; arrange onions on it in an even layer. Cut off the top of each head of garlic, deep enough to reveal the tops of the cloves inside. Set each head on the baking sheet and drizzle with olive oil. Spritz the onions with cooking spray. Roast for 30 minutes.

While onions roast, in a large saucepan over medium-high, combine the peas, broth and jalapenos. Bring to a simmer.

Place the roasted onions in a blender; carefully hold each head of garlic over the blender and squeeze. The softened cloves should pop out into the blender. Ladle the pea and broth mixture into the blender, then puree until smooth. Return the soup to the saucepan over low heat.

Stir the creme fraiche, cilantro and lime juice into the soup. Season with salt and pepper.

Per serving: 190 calories; 100 calories from fat (52 percent of total calories); 11g fat (7g saturated; no trans fats); 25mg cholesterol; 1g carbohydrate; 6g protein; 4g fiber; 470 mg sodium.