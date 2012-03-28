MAGNER, Mary Lee (MacKinnon)

MAGNER - Mary Lee (nee MacKinnon)

March 26, 2012, beloved wife of Thomas Paul Magner; dear mother of Lisa Karwas, Robert (Kimberly) Magner; loving grandmother of Madison and Mackenzie Karwas and Collin and Katlyn Magner; sister of Ruth (late Dwight) Ziegler. Friends may call Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. where a funeral service will be held Friday at 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Ovarian Cancer Research c/o Roswell Park Institute and/or St. Simon's Episcopal Church. Mrs. Magner was a member of St. Simon's Episcopal Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.CANNANFH.com