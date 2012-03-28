High court won't hear appeal of rape case; Involved deputy in Holding Center

The U.S. Supreme Court has turned down a request from Erie County to hear its appeal of a case involving a former inmate who was raped nine years ago by a deputy in the Erie County Holding Center.

The court's denial will mean the county must pay the woman $500,000 under a 2008 jury verdict that found the county liable for the rape.

County attorneys in November submitted a petition to the Supreme Court seeking to overturn a decision by a federal appeals court that ruled the county had failed to put policies in place at the jail to prevent the 2002 rape.

They had argued that the decision by the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals was an "unworkable and detrimental policy change" that would require "every government-run school, hospital and mental care facility in New York" to use female employees to supervise women under their protection or male employees to supervise men.

The U.S. Supreme Court, which receives hundreds of petitions each year, provided no explanation of why it chose not to hear the Erie County case.

The court's decision put an end to a lawsuit that has lingered in state and federal courts for years.

Marchon C. Hamilton, then a deputy at the Holding Center, pleaded guilty to third-degree rape and resigned his position after a 2002 incident in which he forced a female inmate into a bathroom and raped her.

The woman later sued Hamilton and the county.

A federal jury verdict in 2008 that found the county liable for $500,000 was later overturned by a U.S. magistrate judge, but then in August was reinstated by the 2nd Circuit Court.

The appeals court ruled that an unrelated complaint filed in 1999 by a female inmate who alleged she had sexual contact with a guard at the Holding Center should have alerted then-Sheriff Patrick M. Gallivan to the fact that simply prohibiting sexual contact between guards and inmates was "an insufficient deterrent to sexual exploitation."

The county also will be required to pay attorneys' fees to the woman who was raped in 2002 because it was a civil rights violation. A team of six attorneys who have represented the woman has submitted court documents seeking $267,734 in attorneys' fees for work on the lawsuit that spans eight years. That amount, however, has not yet been finalized.

The county last year hired the law firm Phillips Lytle to pursue the appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

