MULAK, Helen T. (Janulewicz)

March 24, 2012 of Cheektowaga, NY. Former wife of the late Jack Mulak; beloved mother of Barbara (Robert) Battaglia and the late George (Patricia) Mulak; loving nana of Mathew (Cindy), Marcia (David), Lynda (Kelly), Melissa (Eric), Jeanine, Andrea (Leticia), James (Amber), Jennifer (Dallas) and the late Bobby Jr.; great-grandmother of David, Jordan, Kyle, Joseph, Paityn, Braden, Ava, Jashua, Sienna, Emma, Amelia and the late Dustin. Invited to the United States by President Truman as a Polish refugee, Helen came to America and started her life on the East Side of Buffalo. Her name can be seen at Ellis Island symbolizing a dream of freedom. Her history includes having resided in Siberia, Russia, Poland, Pakistan, Iran, Africa and England. Helen worked at Royal Bedding, Birdair and retired from Trico after many years of service. Holidays with the family always included traditional homemade Polish dishes, lots of laughter and many many memories. Nana you will be missed by us all. Thank you for everything, we love you. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 31, 2012 at 9:30 AM at Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel, Union Rd. at Genesee St. In lieu of flowers, donations will be graciously accepted at Hospice of Buffalo.