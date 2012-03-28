KASPRZAK, Harriet "Ida"

March 26, 2012 of Getzville, NY., beloved wife of Joseph; dearest mother of Pamela (Thomas) Kiely and Gregory (Lisa); grandmother of Lauren, Gregory Jr. "Chip", John Kasprzak, Rachel, Megan, Scott and Andrea Kiely; sister of pre-deceased brothers Edwin, Chester and Tony; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services from THE URBAN BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 6685 Transit Rd., East Amherst, NY (south of County and N. French) Saturday morning at 9:15 and from St. Pius X Church at 10 AM. Mrs. Kasprzak was a member and past President of the VFW Jurek Post Women's Auxiliary and St. Pius X Rosary Society. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dominican Sisters, 335 Doat St., Buffalo, NY or Gerard Place, 2515 Bailey Ave. #1 Buffalo, NY. Visitation Thursday and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM.