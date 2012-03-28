At home and afar, reaction continues to Obama's slip; Boehner chides GOP candidates

President Obama's unguarded comments to Russian President Dmitry Medvedev that he would have "more flexibility" to discuss missile defense after the November election continued to reverberate half a world away Tuesday, both in the halls of Congress and on the presidential campaign trail.

Speaking in Seoul, where he is wrapping up a three-day summit on nuclear security, Obama sought to clarify his remarks and make light of the moment.

"First of all, are the mikes on?" he joked.

He described missile defense as "extraordinarily complex, very technical" and said it would be virtually impossible to win broad consensus in Congress for any new major security agreements with Russia in an election year.

"I don't think it's any surprise that you can't start that a few months before presidential and congressional elections in the United States, and at a time when they just completed elections in Russia, and they're in the process of a presidential transition where a new president is going to be coming in in a little less than two months. Frankly, the current environment is not conducive to those kinds of thoughtful consultations."

The conversations on Capitol Hill, the campaign trail and even from Medvedev himself seemed to prove Obama's point as political leaders pounced on the president's initial comments and on one another.

Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, who called Obama's remarks "alarming" and "troubling" and labeled Russia the United States' "No. 1 geopolitical foe," managed to get a double dose of criticism -- from Medvedev and at least one party leader.

Medvedev said Romney's comments were "very reminiscent of Hollywood and also of a certain phase of Russian-U.S. relations."

"It's 2012, not the mid-1970s, and whatever party he belongs to, he must take the existing realities into account," he added.

The Romney campaign seemed to relish the dust-up with Medvedev, as it not only propelled the former Massachusetts governor into a debate with a world leader, but gave him a chance to talk about foreign policy, an area in which he has little expertise.

"President Medvedev's comments about Gov. Romney make it evident that the Kremlin would prefer to continue doing business with the current incumbent of the White House," Lanhee Chen, Romney's policy director, wrote in a statement to reporters.

Rick Santorum, another GOP presidential hopeful, also weighed in, arguing that Obama "is comfortable endangering America and her allies."

But the harsh election-year remarks drew a rebuke from an unlikely critic: House Speaker John A. Boehner , R-Ohio.

Boehner tried to invoke an old courtesy, the "at the water's edge" rule, insisting that politicians at home should not criticize the president when he is abroad.

"While the president is overseas," he said, "I think it's appropriate that we not be critical of him or of our country."