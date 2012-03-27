Town leads effort to give Municipal Building historical status

An effort to have the Ken-Ton Municipal Building listed on the National Register of Historic Places is moving forward, with the Town of Tonawanda taking the reins.

Lawmakers voted Monday night to hire Panamerican Consultants, a Buffalo firm, to prepare the nomination for a fee of $1,150.

"It's good to see we're on our way to do that," Supervisor Anthony F. Caruana said during the Town Board's afternoon work session.

Last spring, a civic group pitched officials from the town and the Village of Kenmore about their seeking state and national designations for the E.B. Green-designed building.

In appearances before each body of lawmakers, members of the Kenmore Village Improvement Society sought only permission to proceed. The group offered to pick up application-related costs, which had been estimated at $8,000.

The Kenmore Village Board gave its blessing last May. The Tonawanda Town Board was pitched in mid-June, and KVIS was told later that month that the town would handle it.

The civic group's plan was backed by the town and village historians, and it had worked with Clinton Brown Company Architecture, of Buffalo, in readying the applications.

Clinton Brown was the only other company to respond to the town's request for proposals, submitting a proposed fee of $9,500, according to documents.

"We're happy to see that they are doing it," KVIS President Melissa Foster said Monday. However, the group feels that it would have been better "if they would have allowed the citizen group to proceed with this."

The art deco-style building, built in 1936, is on a wedged-shaped lot at Delaware Avenue and Delaware Road that previously housed Kenmore Union School. It's owned and maintained by the town and sits on village-owned land; both municipalities have offices within.

The building falls under the purview of the town's Youth, Parks and Recreation Department. Daniel J. Wiles, the department's director, said that since the town owns it, it would be involved in the application process even if KVIS paid for it.

"I was going to try and get a grant to cover the cost," Wiles said. The town ended up issuing a request for proposals.

Wiles said that had he known how the proposals would come in, he would have sought them a year ago. The department's contractual services budget will cover the cost.

"Now we can accelerate everything," Wiles said.

