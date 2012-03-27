Museum eyes Greenway to enclose rides

Niagara River Greenway funds were requested Monday for enclosures for kiddie rides at a North Tonawanda museum and a book about the villages on both sides of the river.

The Niagara County Legislature committee that decides whether to sponsor Greenway applications sought more information before taking action. The Host Communities Standing Committee actually distributes the money, which comes from the New York Power Authority.

The Herschell Carrousel Museum plans to offer four rides on its grounds this summer, including three that operated for decades at Page's Whistle Pig in the Town of Niagara.

Ed Janulionis, treasurer of the Carrousel Museum, said children's rides simulating a helicopter, boats, buggies and autos will operate this season regardless of whether the museum receives the $66,000 it seeks.

The money would be used to erect wooden enclosures with metal roofs, about 30 feet in diameter and 15 feet high, to cover three of the rides so they wouldn't have to be dismantled at the end of the season.

Janulionis said the helicopter ride wouldn't fit and will have to be dismantled anyway.

Last year, the Carrousel Museum received $30,000 in Greenway funds for "Kiddieland," as the ride offering is being called.

"Basically, you're back to the $100,000 you originally asked for, which we applauded you getting down to $30,000," Assistant County Attorney R. Thomas Burgasser said.

A group of writers from the villages along both sides of the Lower Niagara River applied for $29,000 to hire an outside editor and then publish a book commemorating 200 years of peace since the War of 1812.

"From the Mouth of the Lower Niagara River," envisioned as a soft-cover book of 200 to 250 pages, would present the histories of Lewiston and Youngstown, along with Queenston and Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Gretchen Duling of Youngstown said small committees from each village have been working on the book for three years and have completed the writing.

Linda Fritz of Queenston said the group is hoping to release the book Oct. 13.

"That date should be familiar," she said. It's the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Queenston Heights, the first major engagement of the War of 1812.

Burgasser said he's researching whether funding for a book is allowed under Greenway rules. "I don't have a definitive answer yet," he said.

Fritz said the group also has asked for the $29,000 from the Canadian government.

"We don't expect to receive all the money we sought from Canadian Heritage," she said. "Apparently, there's a lot of applications. I'm told they're meeting to discuss these projects in early April."

"I would like to see a book of this nature published, but I don't want to foot the entire bill on this side of the border," said County Legislator Michael A. Hill, R-Hartland, the committee chairman.

Burgasser said that since Lewiston is one of the host communities, its officials should be consulted about possible sponsorship of the Greenway application.

