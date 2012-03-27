For decades, 'a great location' to bowl; Since the mid-1950s, people of every skill level have flocked to Thruway Lanes, a rare constant in a changing industry

You know it's going to be tough getting a lane at a bowling center when you circle the parking lot twice because you can't find a spot and then, when you finally make it inside, you have to navigate your way through a mass of humanity just to reach the front counter.

At Thruway Lanes, they have a name for such days: the weekend.

For more than 50 years, everyone from the occasional enthusiast to the best of the pros has been coming here to test their skills on one of the 60 lanes. The world outside in Cheektowaga has undergone a transformation since Thruway Lanes opened in the mid-1950s, but the sound of a ball violently colliding with 10 pins or fewer has been a constant at 1550 Walden Ave.

Mary Chase has been a part of Thruway Lanes for 30 years, first as the center's program director, now as its general manager. She has watched as her competitors fell on hard times and closed, mirroring other once-thriving entertainment enterprises in Western New York.

Like the restaurants, drive-in theaters and amusement parks that have come and gone, the roll call of the once-popular bowling halls that no longer exist is long: Amherst. Suburban. Sheridan. Leisureland. Where once there were dozens and dozens of places to bowl, there are now just a handful. Thruway, like a few others in the Buffalo area owned by AMF, is one of the few left standing.

It's not just the bowling industry that has been transformed; for a game that seems the same as always, it's far different than it was in its early days. The tasks once done by humans -- scoring, pin setting, ball returns -- all are automated. And like golf, the equipment has become far more sophisticated to make it easier for players to score well.

But the pinnacle of bowling remains the 300 game, a perfect score. I asked Chase how many of those she sees in a year.

"A year? Let's talk about how many times a week," she said. "Seven or eight times a week."

And that's without the gutter-blocking bumpers.

But through all the changes -- plus a roof collapse in the 1980s -- Thruway Lanes is still here, bringing in bowlers and making a profit.

Part of the secret to Thruway's success is its ability to cater to bowlers at every level. It has played host to stops on the professional bowling tour, hosts championships at the high school level and brings in tournaments from across upstate, while still bringing in small senior leagues, hosting birthday parties and offering plenty of open bowling.

Chase credits her employees and the center's reputation as reasons it continues to thrive.

There's one other big factor: location. It's called Thruway Lanes for a reason, with entrances and exits to and from the I-90 less than a mile away. Thruway has plenty of regulars from Buffalo and Cheektowaga, but Chase said people routinely come from Alden and even Batavia to work on their games here.

The location was among the reasons the Parent Network of Western New York chose Thruway for its fundraiser Sunday, said Jayme Pfaff, the agency's marketing/development manager.

"It's a great location with a lot of lanes," she said. "It's handicapped-accessible, which is a big selling factor, [but] we really like this location. It's very central to everyone in Buffalo."

Pfaff and a group of friends and agency volunteers were keeping one eye on the pins and the other on the clock Sunday afternoon, and one look at their T-shirts told you why: They are St. Bonaventure University alumni and were not going to miss the women's basketball game in the NCAA Tournament.

But Chris Leonard said that if he had to be anywhere in the hours leading up to the game, Thruway was a good choice.

"It's especially nice when you can come to an area like this where it's packed. It's full of life, and you're not just listening to the sound of yourself hitting a few pins," he said. "You've got a great sense of camaraderie here."

He had a point. Sunday at Thruway Lanes, where each of the 60 lanes was occupied in the midafternoon, would not be the place to argue that bowling is not a very popular game. More than a third of the lanes were occupied by a junior league tournament, with dozens of parents and coaches watching the action unfold. Another batch were being used for the Parent Network fundraiser. The remainder were being used by families and others out for an afternoon of fun.

Lewis Schwartz was in the latter category, enjoying a birthday party with his family.

"I love bowling at Thruway Lanes," he said. "It's a beautiful center."

Schwartz knows something about running a bowling center in Western New York; he was the last owner of Southside Lanes in South Buffalo, taking over the business after his grandfather had passed it on to his father. But Southside is one of the centers that closed.

In some businesses, getting the better of the competition and watching them falter while your business succeeds is cause for celebration. But Chase said that's now how it works in bowling. "When a bowling center closes, 95 percent of those bowlers don't go anywhere. They just stop bowling," she said. "It's horrible. It's very sad when a bowling center closes."

Chase is going to do everything in her power to make sure that doesn't happen. Like any smart business person, she knows she has to hook customers when they're young. It's why Thruway offers an iTunes league in the summer, in which participants can win an iPod or an iTunes gift card. It's why so many junior league tournaments are here. It's why you're as likely to see a birthday cake and a 4-year-old as a 300 game from a 40-year-old.

"I think bowling is ageless," she said.

In that, it has much in common with Thruway Lanes.

email: bandriatch@buffnews.com