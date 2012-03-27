Dr. Zale Bernstein, hematologist, oncologist, poet; Oct. 1, 1948 -- March 21, 2012

After his teenage son Jonah died in an accident in 1998, Dr. Zale P. Bernstein channeled his grief into one of his longtime passions, writing poetry. A couple of years later, he put the Jonah Poems onto a CD, accompanied by recorded music.

That was one side of Dr. Bernstein, the creative and sensitive side of a man who spent his professional life working with cancer patients.

But he also had a playful, sometimes gruff and usually irreverent side, as remembered by his wife of 30 years, Dr. Barbara Segal, when she recalled his reaction to cancer patients who still smoked.

"He'd say, 'Keep smoking. My kids have to go to college.' "

Dr. Bernstein died Wednesday in Hospice Buffalo, Cheektowaga, surrounded by family, after his 15-month battle with cancer. He was 63.

Dr. Bernstein loved getting a rise out of people, but patients and co-workers also knew his compassionate side. That's why mourners at his graveside service last week could be seen both laughing and crying.

"He could be gruff and abrasive," said his daughter, Rachel. "But he was also incredibly sensitive. He would cry with his patients."

Dr. Bernstein was a hematologist and oncologist who worked at Roswell Park Cancer Institute for more than 25 years. In that role, he often had the gut-wrenching task of telling patients about their cancer.

His son, Ezra, said his father used metaphors to help simplify the often-complex details of the disease.

"We're going to pretend you're a field with some weeds, but you've also got some good grass," Ezra said he would tell patients. "We're going to try to kill everything and hope the good grass grows back."

A Brooklyn native, Dr. Bernstein earned degrees from City College of New York and George Washington University Medical Center before coming to Buffalo.

Besides Roswell Park, Dr. Bernstein worked at Erie County Medical Center, where he established the Jonah Center for Cancer Care. He also treated AIDS patients and did early research on the disease.

His passions, besides his family, were writing poetry and taking photos. He also loved Bob Dylan, being Jewish, gorgeous sunsets, Gold's Gym, good bargains and sharing snacks with doctors and patients (both his snacks -- and theirs).

A memorial service will be held later, probably in late May.

Mourners no doubt will learn then about Dr. Bernstein's painful battle with his own cancer. When told just days before his death that nothing more could be done for him, Dr. Bernstein quoted T.S. Eliot: "This is the way the world ends, not with a bang but a whimper."

And then he signed his own Do Not Resuscitate order.

