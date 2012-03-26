Churches echo cries for justice for Trayvon

Wearing hooded sweatshirts similar to the one Trayvon Martin wore on the night he was killed, many preachers and worshippers echoed calls for justice Sunday in the shooting death of an unarmed black teenager in Florida last month.

The one-month anniversary of Trayvon's death is today. He was shot while wearing a hoodie as he walked home on a rainy night in a gated community.

The neighborhood watch volunteer who allegedly shot him, 28-year-old George Zimmerman, is the son of a white father and Hispanic mother, and the demands to charge him in Trayvon's slaying have grown louder.

On the night of Trayvon's death, Zimmerman called police to report Trayvon as being suspicious; Trayvon was carrying a bag of Skittles and a can of iced tea, talking to his girlfriend on his cellphone.

In African-American and other religious centers from Florida to Atlanta, New York and Chicago, messages from pulpits couldn't help but touch on a seemingly avoidable tragedy that continues to be rife with more questions than answers. But while calls continue for the arrest of Zimmerman, there were also pleas to use the incident to spark a larger movement.

"How do we turn pain into power?" the Rev. Jesse Jackson asked a standing-room-only congregation of hundreds while preaching at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Eatonville, Fla., about 20 miles from the site of the Sanford, Fla., shooting. "How do we go from a moment to a movement that curries favor?"

Jackson invoked the names of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old boy lynched in Mississippi in 1955 for supposedly whistling at a white woman, and slain civil rights figures Medgar Evans and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

"There's power in the blood of Emmett Till! There's power in the blood of Medgar Evers! There's power in the blood of Dr. King!"

Jackson made a direct plea to change the "Stand Your Ground" self-defense law that many believe local authorities in Florida used to avoid arresting him.

Zimmerman attorney Craig Sonner has said he believes the case falls under that Florida law, which dictates that a person has the right to stand his ground and "meet force with force" if attacked. Sonner has said Zimmerman is not racist.

In New York City, Middle Collegiate Church pastor Jacqueline Lewis said the church must assume both a spiritual and political role to end "the epidemic" of racism. She encouraged her congregants to send packages of Skittles to Sanford police, sign an online petition and attend an April conference on building multiracial congregations.

It's that sense of activism that resonated with Michael Ambrosini, who left the service wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt. He said he attends the church in part because "such violence dictates strong political action, and this church takes action."