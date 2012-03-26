AROUND THE WORLD

Floods, mudslides kill 10, force evacuations

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) -- Ecuador's government says floods and mudslides have caused at least 10 deaths so far this year and have forced more than 4,700 people to flee their homes.

Heavy rains have set off mudslides in some areas and caused rivers to overflow.

The government emergency management agency said that at least 10 people have died and that 14 have been injured during heavy rains since January.

Among the people who have evacuated their homes, agency official Christian Taco said, about 2,800 are staying in disaster shelters, while others have moved in with relatives.

Government Water Secretary Walter Soliz said that a mudslide in western Manabi province Saturday forced more than 100 people to evacuate a nearby neighborhood.

***

Regime faults tribute to late rebel leader

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) -- Colombia's government is criticizing a public event that was held in Venezuela's capital honoring the late leader of Colombia's largest rebel group.

Colombia's Foreign Ministry expressed "indignation" over the tribute marking the fourth anniversary of rebel leader Manuel Marulanda's death. A group of radical leftists organized the event Saturday in Caracas' 23 de Enero slum, where there is a bust of Marulanda.

There was no immediate response from Venezuelan government officials.

Colombia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement Sunday that officials were aware that the tribute was organized by private individuals. Colombia's government said that it was painful to see Venezuelans praising a man who was involved in decades of bloodshed.

***

Gay adoption measure rejected in referendum

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) -- Slovenians, in a national referendum Sunday, rejected a proposed family law that included a highly contested clause that would allow same-sex couples to adopt children in some cases.

The legislation drafted by Slovenia's former center-left government -- and opposed by conservatives close to the Catholic Church -- would have allowed gay couples to adopt the biological children of their partners. It did not allow the adoption of children from a third party.

With 98 percent of the vote counted, about 55 percent of those who took part in the referendum rejected the measure, while about 45 supported it, the state referendum commission said. Turnout was low, about 26 percent. The result meant that the new family legislation will not be applied and that a substitute cannot be drafted for at least a year.

Unlike its Balkan neighbors, Serbia and Croatia -- where gays often face verbal and physical abuse -- the small Alpine nation and European Union member is relatively tolerant of homosexuality. In 2006, Slovenia allowed official registration of same-sex relationships.

***

Islamists win majority on constitution panel

CAIRO (AP) -- Egypt's Islamists have won a sizable majority on a 100-member panel tasked with drafting a new constitution, according to a list of names published Sunday by the country's official news agency.

The list reinforces fears by secular and liberal Egyptians that the Islamists dominating parliament will pack the panel with supporters and ignore concerns by other groups.

The new constitution will determine the balance of power between the previously all-powerful president and the parliament, and define Egypt's future identity, including the role of religion and minority rights.

The constitutional committee will have nearly 60 Islamists in all, including 37 legislators selected Saturday by parliament's two chambers. Half the panel will comprise public figures, also selected by members of parliament.

A handful of Christians and women were selected, and there were only a few names from the revolutionary movement behind last year's ouster of longtime authoritarian leader Hosni Mubarak.

Liberal lawmakers say a permanent constitution should not be written only or influenced by those who won a majority in a single election.