Selling Points

Some recent notable real estate deals in the Buffalo Niagara region:

1) Location: 772 North Forest Road and vacant land at 391 and 385 Maple Road, Amherst

Price: $2.3 million

Buyer: Andrew Shaevel, Paul Ciminelli and Paul Kolkmeyer, through Mensch Capital Partners LLC

Seller: Westwood Country Club

Planned Use: Continued operation of Westwood. The members of Westwood sold the club to businessmen Jon Cohen and Todd Sugarman, who then sold it to Mensch and leased it back from them to finance the deal. Cohen and Sugarman will operate the club.

2) Location: 875-877 Harlem Road, West Seneca

Price: $1.07 million

Buyer: David Morse of Marilla, through Aspenwood Properties LLC

Seller: Raymond F. Bova Sr.

Planned Use: Investment. Property currently houses an Aldi's supermarket.

3) Location: 930 Maple Road, Amherst

Price: $700,000

Buyer: Michael P. Rizzo, through MPR Associates II LLC

Seller: Anthony Cimato

Planned Use: New restaurant. Former home of Verbena Grille, and before that, of Daffodil's Restaurant. Rizzo, who owns Banchetti by Rizzo's restaurant and banquet facility in Amherst as well as two Rizzo's Casa D'Italia restaurants, plans to use the 12,715-square-foot one-story building for his new Rizotto Ristorante restaurant, bar and banquet business.

4) Location: 560 Smith Road, Amherst

Price: $375,000

Buyer: C.J. Krantz Topsoil Inc. of Clarence

Seller: Town of Amherst

Planned Use: Composting. Property was the town's yard waste compost facility, but the Amherst Town Board voted 5-1 in January to sell the facility to Krantz, including the property, building, equipment and organic material, for nearly $1.3 million paid over a 15-year period, or $784,000 plus interest. The facility cost the town about $300,000 a year to operate, but will now be a private business. Under a contract, Krantz will now accept all yard waste from town residents, Modern Disposal and town departments for free.

5) Location: 9234 Niemel Drive, Niagara Falls

Price: $327,193

Buyer: Mark J. and Judy A. DeLorenzo of Niagara Falls, through Niemel Drive Holdings LLC

Seller: Israel Benedek and Tzvi Steimetz of Brooklyn, N.Y., through Niemel Ferry LLC

Planned Use: Investment. Property is a 9,792-square-foot, three-story apartment building, with 12 units, built in 1980 on 0.34 acres. The buyers own DeLorenzo Electric Inc.

6) Location: Wheatfield Street and Niagara Parkway, North Tonawanda

Price: $280,000

Buyer: Robert Albert, through 525 Wheat LLC

Seller: Robert Starr II

Planned Use: New facility for Impressive Development to expand operations for embroidery, promotional products and garment decoration. Property is a free-standing, single-story, 23,656-square-foot light industrial manufacturing, office and warehouse building on 1.17 acres. Albert is president and owner of Impressive Development, a 20-year-old company located nearby at 601 Division Street in North Tonawanda. He is buying the building to increase manufacturing and allow Impressive to add laser garment decoration and traditional silk screening. Obtained $149,000 in tax breaks from Niagara County IDA for $960,000 project that will add four jobs to current 20.

7) Location: Thompson and Oliver streets, North Tonawanda

Price: $162,000

Buyer: Michael J. and Karen T. Attea of Clarence Center, through NT Port I LLC

Seller: Joseph P. Dallos Jr., through Westend Properties of Buffalo LLC

Planned Use: Investment. Dallos' West End Properties is a property management and rental company.

8) Location: 119 72nd St., Niagara Falls

Price: $160,000

Buyer: Mark J. and Judy A. DeLorenzo of Niagara Falls, through Cataract City Holdings LLC

Seller: Israel Benedek and Tzvi Steimetz of Brooklyn, through Ben Stein Holdings Inc.

Planned Use: Investment. Apartment building, with six units of 1,200 square feet each.

9) Location: 3375 South Park Ave., Lackawanna

Price: $118,000

Buyer: Bayview Loan Servicing LLC and then Robert and Randy Bergman, through 3375 South Park Ave LLC

Seller: Shari Jo Reich and Vincent Patronaggio, in foreclosure, and Anthony Patronaggio

Planned Use: New home of Darrt Amusement, a provider of coin-operated amusement games, jukeboxes, pool tables, dart boards and some vending machines. Property houses 20,908-square-foot, two-story retail commercial building, with five first-floor commercial units and five second-floor apartments. About three-fourths of the building is commercial. It was seized in foreclosure by Bayview Loan Servicing LLC, a Coral Gables, Fla.-based commercial lender that is part-owned by M&T Bank Corp. Bayview then immediately turned around and sold it to the Bergmans, owners of Darrt Amusement for $75,000, while Anthony Patronaggio sold the adjacent vacant parcel to the Bergmans for $43,000. Darrt is moving from 1812 Clinton St. in Buffalo.

Source: Erie and Niagara county clerks' offices, buyers, sellers and other records.