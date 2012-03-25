Naughty or nice?; From politicians to prosecutors to the man himself, people seem to have a hard time answering the question: Who is John Gross?

Good or evil.

Courtroom sentencings always come down to the most basic of all character questions. Is the defendant, deep down, a decent guy? Is he remorseful? Is what he did a one-time thing, or the latest chapter in a life gone astray?

Rarely are those questions as perplexing as they were inside a green-marbled federal courtroom in Buffalo on a chilly day in January.

With the accused looking on, the prosecutor admitted that this defendant, a diminutive 75-year-old man, was indeed an enigma, a puzzling and contradictory character capable of tremendous kindness and blatant lawlessness.

Think John Gotti. Or better yet, think John Gross.

"He's different, no question about it," U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara said of Gross. "He's a different type of defendant."

Actually, different doesn't come close to describing one of the region's most colorful white-collar criminals. Here is a guy who went from one side of the law (he's a convicted thief) to the other side of the law (becoming an FBI informant) and back again (to being an income tax cheat).

Arcara went so far as to suggest that Gross is a "mystery," a criminal whose reputation alternates between Darth Vader and Robin Hood.

Even Gross' own lawyer seemed to struggle at sentencing with how to answer the court's bottom-line question: "Who is John Gross?"

"I don't know what to say," said Herbert L. Greenman, one of Buffalo's most prominent criminal defense lawyers. "I really don't."

In the end, Greenman had a lot to say -- that's his job after all -- and there was one thing on which he, the judge and the prosecutor could all agree -- John J. Gross Jr. is indeed a "different" kind of criminal.

He's a three-time loser in the eyes of the law, and blamed by others for contributing to a culture of corruption that damaged Niagara County for years.

But by some in his hometown of Niagara Falls, he is respected, even revered.

Chances are, though, that even those who know and like Gross also have wondered "Why?" Why would a highly successful businessman and influential political player risk it all?

And not once or twice, but three times.

"Deep down, he's not a bad person," said Joseph O. Mineo, executive director of the Niagara Cerebral Palsy Association. "Maybe it's exciting. I don't know what drives or motivates him."

Everyone has a John Gross story, and Mineo is no exception. He likes to remind people of the Blizzard of '77 and the help Gross provided in plowing the organization's parking lot so kids could attend a prekindergarten program.

"We'll take care of it," Gross promised Mineo.

Two days later, the lot was cleared and kids were able to return to school.

"And I never got a bill," Mineo said.

Now couple that with the John Gross that Mike McNally knows.

McNally, business manager of Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 22, says the Gross he remembers is the guy who rigged construction bids, bribed public officials and evaded federal income taxes.

"To say that he's a Robin Hood, 'He's done all these things for the community,' 'He's a great guy ...," McNally said. "I'm not sure if it outrages or disgusts me that a small group of people feel this way."

>Their white knight

Robin Hood. If there's a moniker, a brand if you will, that's associated with Gross, it's the steal-from-the rich, give-to-the-poor guy.

Even Arcara made the comparison in summing up the 50-plus letters he received from Gross' friends and supporters. Fifty is a lot, but in Gross' case, even more impressive was the laundry list of people who wrote them.

They came from the SPCA and Our Lady of Fatima Shrine in Lewiston, and from a North Tonawanda elementary school principal. They also came from a former judge, a sitting town supervisor and some of the region's most prominent business owners.

More often than not, the writers spoke of a man who helped them at a time of need, a time of trouble.

Busted water heater. Gross was there.

Charity in need of sponsors. Gross was there.

Poor family without water. Gross was there.

"A wonderful guy," said Arthur V. Curcione, a 20-year member of the Niagara County Legislature and former president of the Pine Avenue Business Association.

A friend for more than 40 years, Curcione has seen Gross rise from young plumber to respected community leader. He often jokes that Gross could run for elective office and win, even with three convictions on his resume.

"My wife and I go out with him, and every time we go in places, people grab his hand and thank him," said Curcione, who wrote a letter to Arcara. "He doesn't know who they are, but he must have helped them one way or another."

Not all of the letters Arcara received speak to Gross' business and charity work. There are others that are deeply personal, like the one from Joseph Carosella, a retired lawyer who has known Gross almost his entire life.

He wrote about his first encounter with Gross nearly 45 years ago. Carosella was a young boy attending a wake for Gross' daughter, who died at an early age because of a childhood disease.

"I have never forgotten how he cried and hugged me as tears streamed down his face," Carosella said in his letter to the judge.

That's the John Gross who Emma and Luis Galvez claim to know.

In their letter to Arcara, the immigrant couple -- he's from El Salvador, she's from Mexico -- wrote about their struggles here and how they "barely scraped out a living," despite working days and nights, seven days a week.

On more than one occasion, they told the judge, their Niagara Falls family found itself without water. Their first call was always to Gross.

"We hoped to be allowed to make periodic payments, but Mr. Gross chose to do the work for us without charge," the couple said in their letter. "Nobody in his business could have treated us better and we are forever grateful."

The Galvezes ended their letter with a sentiment that seems to speak for a lot of people who know Gross.

"He may have broken the law," they said, "but he is also a good man."

More and more, it seems like the question that everyone wants answered -- "Who is John Gross?" -- may forever go unanswered.

Even now, decades after he made his mark in the Falls, people scratch their heads when asked about Gross' criminal past.

Back in January, it was Greenman who acknowledged in court that he spent days agonizing over what to say about his client at sentencing. He finally decided to put the question to Gross.

Why did you do it?

"He looked at me, and said, 'Herb, I think it's just in my nature,'" Greenman said.

Just in my nature?

Is that like larceny in your heart?

Few people know Gross as well as Judy Conde, his longtime girlfriend, and even she has trouble explaining why he does what he does.

"John is 75 years old, and maybe he does things that some people think are wrong, but he doesn't think are wrong," Conde said. "I don't think you're going to change John."

Conde is well aware of Gross' run-ins with the law and thinks in some cases he simply didn't think twice about what he was doing. She referred specifically to his two federal tax convictions.

"He would get a check and cash it," she said. "I don't think he would ever think about the consequences."

There is a live-for-today, carpe-diem quality to Gross. He loves being with close friends, and two of his pleasures are a good drink and an even better meal.

He eats out almost every night, often with a group of friends, and is a fixture at places like the Como Restaurant on Pine Avenue. He prefers the lounge to the dining room.

Friends say his own parties are legendary, with great food, plenty of booze and a guest list dotted with big names.

"He's a fella who loves to host a party," said Tony Farina, the former television reporter who once covered Gross and now knows him socially. "He also seems to be someone everybody likes."

When he's not working, which friends say is not often, even at age 75, Gross loves to fish and hunt. He rarely, if ever, shoots a deer, they claim, reveling instead in the time he spends with close friends.

Talk to any of his pals and you'll come away with the image of a man who is generous, loyal and stubbornly independent, maybe to a fault.

Lewiston Supervisor Steven L. Reiter doesn't dismiss what Gross has done wrong, but said he thinks his crimes stem from a simple desire to get things done, regardless of the consequences.

"I'm not saying it's right to bend the rules," Reiter said. But, "John's one of those guys that, if it would get the job completed ... he would do it. It's an independent spirit."

>Prison and payoffs

There's a huge disconnect between John Gross the convicted felon and John Gross the generous benefactor.

Never was that more evident than at his high-profile prison send-off last month, a $35-a-ticket celebration billed as a "Party Cocktail Event with John Gross."

Friends saw the event as a way to say goodbye to an old friend before he left for prison. Not surprisingly, critics saw it quite differently.

Paul Dyster, the Niagara Falls mayor, said the celebration struck him as a communitywide slap in the face. In Dyster's eyes, Gross is nothing but an unwanted holdover from the days when corruption ruled the Falls.

"He's got a reputation out there, you better not mess with John Gross, or else something's going to happen," Dyster said. "It has a corrosive effect on the system as a whole."

There was a time when Gross and Dyster got along -- Gross donated to his first campaign -- but that changed enough that Gross switched sides in the last election and backed Johnny G. Destino, the Republican candidate.

Destino lost and Gross, of course, found himself in hot water again. Turns out he gave Destino $3,700 more than is allowed under state election law. Destino said he paid the money back.

Dyster winces at the notion that Gross is immensely popular or that the Robin Hood moniker is anything close to accurate. The truth, he suggests, is in how Gross has tarnished the Falls' construction and development image.

He blames Gross for helping to create the perception that, one, developers have to pay more to do work in Niagara County, and two, they have to choose the "right" contractor to get the work done.

"I hear that when I'm talking with developers," Dyster said of Gross. "I've often gotten the response, 'No offense to you mayor, we know you're trying, but it's impossible to do business in Niagara Falls and Niagara County.'"

Whether you agree or disagree, it's hard to overstate Gross' criminal history.

His latest stint in jail -- Gross is serving 33 months at the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary in Pennsylvania -- is his third time behind bars.

The sentence is the result of his guilty plea in July to mail fraud and tax evasion charges. As part of his plea, the plumbing contractor admitted rigging construction bids and making payoffs to purchasing agents at local businesses.

He also admitted cheating the government out of $161,000 in income taxes.

Even more damaging than lost taxes, prosecutors argue, is the damage Gross caused to the construction industry in Niagara County. Like Dyster, they think Gross contributed to the culture of corruption there.

"He has hurt the reputation of the community and he's going to pay the price," said U.S. Attorney William J. Hochul Jr. "I don't know what makes people tick, but there was something that led him to break the law, and not just once but three times."

The lead prosecutor in Gross' case acknowledged his letters of support at sentencing, but suggested they ignore the reality of what he left behind when he went to jail.

"The letters fail to capture the ever-present fog which defendant's fraudulent conduct cast over the business climate in Niagara Falls," Assistant U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy said in court papers.

No one has felt Gross' impact on the Falls more than his competitors, many of them small, family-owned companies.

"There's so many people out there who owe him favors that he could get away with things others couldn't," said Hank Bryk, chairman of the Niagara Falls plumbing board and the owner of H.W. Bryk & Sons plumbing.

Bryk, who has worked in the Falls for 25 years, says Gross mastered the art of winning plumbing contracts with low bids and adding new charges later.

"I wouldn't want to bid against him, because he goes cheap and makes his money later," Bryk said. "A lot of contractors don't want to come to the City of Niagara Falls because of John Gross, and that's the main reason."

Competitors say Gross had a reputation for cutting corners and for getting work from out-of-town contractors unfamiliar with the Falls' political landscape.

More than any other contractor, he was seen as a pipeline to local politicians. He also had the reputation as a generous donor and community benefactor, a card he often played when in trouble with the law.

"It makes no sense to me," said McNally, the union official. "So if I go rob a bank, steal 50 grand, turn around and give 20 grand to charity, I'm good? I mean, that's basically the same analogy."

McNally said the public needs to remember that the money Gross gave to charity came from somewhere, most likely the same plumbing business that rigged bids, bribed public officials and avoided paying income taxes.

What investigators know for certain is that Gross repeatedly broke the law while doing business as a contractor in Niagara County.

His latest conviction followed investigations by the FBI and IRS, and came nearly 15 years after he pleaded guilty to similar charges.

In that earlier case, Gross admitted paying monthly bribes to a county legislator for nearly a decade, stealing scrap metal valued at nearly a half-million dollars from the Bethlehem Steel demolition site, paying off guards to look the other way and keeping a double set of books.

Arcara later sentenced him to three years and five months in federal prison. Gross also served jail time after a 1974 conviction for grand larceny and conspiracy.

Gross, who declined to be interviewed for this story, is reportedly doing well at Lewisburg and recently joked to friends that he would have arrived sooner had he had known it was so nice.

When he gets out, the former contractor will be 77, an age when most people are retired. But will he?

Greenman thinks he will, but investigators say they're skeptical because they remember what Gross told Greenman -- "Herb, I think it's just in my nature."

They also remember what a retired state police investigator who knew Gross for decades once said about the Niagara Falls' legend:

"Johnny Gross just loves to steal. He would spend a dollar to steal 50 cents."

email: pfairbanks@buffnews.com

cspecht@buffnews.com