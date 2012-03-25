PRECOPIO, Marie A. (DeFabio)

PRECOPIO - Marie A. (nee DeFabio)

March 20, 2012, of Cheektowaga, NY., beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Precopio; dearest mother of Patrick C. (Janice) and the late Joseph M. Precopio; dear grandmother of Nicholas (Jenn) Precopio. No prior visitation. Private funeral services were held at the convenience of the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME.