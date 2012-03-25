Honoring Easter traditions

Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News

Celebrating traditions: The multi-ethnic EasterFest 2012 was held at St. Casimir Social Center on Clinton Street Saturday, which highlighted Polish, Italian, Ukrainian and Greek Orthodox Easter traditions. Above left, Karen Piecynski of St. Casimir's answers questions about butter lambs. Above right, Christine Nieduzak of St. Casimir's makes Tear Drop of Paisanki eggs. One of the styles that originated in Poland, she's making the design with molten wax.

Let 'em roll: Children participate in the egg rolling contest during EasterFest 2012 Saturday at St. Casimir Social Center on Clinton Street.

Honoring a hero: Army Sgt. Tommy Rieman of Kernersville, N.C., is honored during the 11th annual Athletes in Action Call to Courage breakfast held Saturday at the Hyatt Regency Buffalo on Saturday. Rieman was awarded the silver star in 2004 for bravery and valor during the Iraq War. At right is Jodi Johnston who served as one of the emcees.

Rough and tumble: St. Joe's Joseph Comer, left, battles for the ball against Williamsville East's Colin Greenway in the third quarter of their season-opening nonleague game at St. Joe's on Saturday. St. Joe's won, 11-5. Coverage on Page B7.