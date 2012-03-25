Belfast is hoping tourists will flock to the city that built the Titanic

To most of the world, the name Titanic means tragedy, spiced with romance, sacrifice and luxury. But in Belfast, where it was built, the doomed ship is a triumph of industry, enterprise and engineering.

The city hopes the rest of the world will see it that way, too.

Northern Ireland's capital, scarred by 30 years of Catholic-Protestant violence and mired in Europe's economic doldrums, is gambling on a gleaming new Titanic tourist attraction to bring it fame beyond the Troubles -- and a renewed sense of civic pride.

Tying the city's name to a sinking ship is not, apparently, a problem.

"What happened to the Titanic was a disaster," said Tim Husbands, chief executive of Titanic Belfast, a $160 million visitor attraction due to open Saturday, in advance of the 100th anniversary of the ship's sinking. "But the ship wasn't."

Colin Cobb, a Titanic expert who leads walking tours of the docks and slipways where the great ship was built a century ago, puts it even more succinctly: "Tragedy plus time equals tourism."

Celebrating the ship and its builders is the aim of Titanic Belfast, a shiny new "visitor experience" -- don't call it a museum -- whose four prowlike wings jut jauntily skyward beside the River Lagan on the site of the former Harland and Wolff shipyard.

The Titanic, then the world's largest, most luxurious ocean liner, left this spot April 2, 1912, eight days before its maiden voyage from England to New York. The vessel touted as "practically unsinkable" hit an iceberg off the coast of Newfoundland and sank in the early hours of April 15, 1912. More than 1,500 of the 2,200 people on board died.

Belfast mourned -- and then, for decades, kept quiet about its link to the tragedy.

"When she sank, it was a huge shock for the city," said Susie Millar, whose great-grandfather Thomas Millar was a deck engineer who perished aboard the Titanic. "For years and years, it wasn't discussed. But now, coming up to the 100th anniversary, we've rediscovered that pride in the ship, and we're sharing those stories again."

Belfast is banking on the global reach of the Titanic name, a fame given momentum by James Cameron's hit 1997 movie, which set Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio's star-crossed love story aboard the doomed liner.

But while millions of people from London to Beijing have heard of the disaster, few know of the ship's Belfast origins.

"I wish the movie had mentioned Belfast just once," said Titanic Belfast marketing manager Claire Bradshaw. "It would make my job a lot easier."

The exhibit aims to correct the record, telling the story of Belfast's time as an industrial powerhouse and of the thousands of men who worked for three years to build the Titanic and its sister vessels, the Olympic and the Britannic.

It features 3-D projections and sleek audiovisual displays, as well as a roller coaster-style indoor ride that swoops visitors around the hull and through the rudder of a replica ship amid the glow of molten rivets and the clang of metal on metal.

There's also a marine exploration center linked to the work of Robert Ballard, who discovered the Titanic at the bottom of the Atlantic in 1985.

Belfast is competing with other cities around the world. There's an exhibition at the National Geographic Museum in Washington, a touring artifact exhibit in the United States and the Sea City museum in the English port of Southampton, where the Titanic began its final voyage.

Titanic expert Cobb, however, can't help wishing Belfast would celebrate the hundreds of ships that didn't sink -- like the Titanic's sister vessel, the Olympic. The flagship of the White Star Line, it had a long career as a passenger liner before being retired in 1935. Most people have never heard of it.

"If we were thinking properly, this should be the Olympic Quarter," Cobb said. "The Titanic is commemorated, but the Olympic should be celebrated. But she was a success, and we don't tend to remember successful things."