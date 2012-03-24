Hall of Fame honors don't come easy

The men's Hall of Fame Election Committee will meet next week to select the 2012 class of inductees into the Greater Buffalo USBC Association Hall of Fame. This writer is a member of that committee, and it's a responsibility not taken lightly.

A minimum of two nominees will be elected in the Bowling Performance Section and the likelihood is that at least one each will be elected in the Veterans Section for performance and for Meritorious Service.

When it's time to consider candidates for the Hall of Fame, the same basic question comes up every election: Just what should the standards be for election in the Bowling Performance Section? There are no easy answers.

Achievement and accomplishment are the key words in judging the merits of the nominees but sometimes it's like comparing apples and oranges. For example: How does winning one major event such as the George A. Obenauer Masters or a City Tournament singles or all-events championship compare to years of consistent performance but no titles? How do you rate performance on a championship doubles team or a five-man team against success in individual competition? What about sportsmanship, adhering the rules of the game and the etiquette of the sport?

Since it is the Greater Buffalo Hall of Fame, accomplishment and participation in association events and competition should carry the most weight. Election rules stipulate that a candidate must have been an active member of the GBUSBC for a minimum of 10 years, a requirement that recently was amended from 20 years. Special cases with fewer than 10 years activity can be considered.

But even though it is a Buffalo association, achievement in tournaments run by the Tonawandas USBC, for example, or on a state or national USBC event should count for something. After all, individuals who succeed on other stages reflect on the Greater Buffalo Association and bowling here in general. How much that matters, though, is subjective. Each member of the committee seems to have a different standard. One of the electors has even created a point system, which he uses to gauge accomplishment.

Another question is how much weight should accomplishment in collegiate or Professional Bowlers Association competition carry? Western New York has such a rich history in collegiate bowling because of Erie Community College's success in the sport, many local Hall of Fame members have college championships on their resume.

Tom Baker and Jack Jurek, local bowlers who are active and have been successful in PBA events, already have earned Greater Buffalo Hall of Fame honors mostly for their achievements locally. Each is an Obenauer champion. PBA Tour pros Brad Angelo, Joe Ciccone and Ryan Ciminelli are certain to be future candidates for the Hall of Fame. They, too, have local accomplishment on their resumes already.

Some pros, who succeeded for only a brief time on the local amateur scene then left to strike out on the pro circuit and moved on to other locales, may be special cases when it comes to Hall of Fame consideration.

Election for Bowling Performance is a difficult honor to attain. It doesn't come cheaply because there seems to be so many worthy of consideration, and inductions are held every two years, not annually.

That's where the Veterans category comes in. Many worthy nominees have fallen through the cracks or have been overshadowed by the sheer brilliance of others over the years. Some have been on the "waiting list" for a long time. The Veterans category was established to honor those whose major accomplishments occurred 30 years or more prior to the election year.

Past honorees in the Meritorious Service category have come from many areas -- association officers and executives, loyal volunteers, media members and just good workers. There are four candidates on this year's ballot. Each seems more than worthy for election. Because of the voting procedure all four will not make it this time.

What about the women? The women's Hall of Fame election committee has its own voting procedure, mainly because its origins are from two now-defunct associations, the Buffalo Women's Bowling Association and the Erie County Suburban Women's Bowling Association.

Ward ninth in USBC singles

Western New York bowlers are starting to show up in the standings of the USBC Open in Baton Rouge, La.

Jeff Ward of Lancaster is ninth in regular singles with a 739 total on games of 236, 268 and 235. Ward bowled with the AMF Thruway Lanes Pro Shop team and with Edmund Malcolm in doubles. Chris Gresham, Zach Mangrum, Gary Preston and John Barlow of Marrero, La. were other members of the Pro Shop team.

Joe Burgio of Buffalo was 12th in singles with 208-235-290-733. He is also 14th in doubles with Mike Dirmyer, who now lives in Avondale, Ariz., (1,324) and 18th in all-events (1,989). He and his Meczynskis team (Dirmyer, Jeff Chambers, Ron Stacy and John Meczynski) stand 15th with 3,054.

Dan Kinyon of Lockport and Josh Weatherall of East Amherst are tied for 20th in doubles with 1,298. Andy Ochal of Hamburg is 22nd in singles with 712 and along with Chambers of Lockport 30th in doubles with 1,289.

