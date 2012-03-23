Wallenda will train in Falls for tightrope walk

Nik Wallenda will train in Niagara County for his tightrope walk across Niagara Falls later this summer.

Wallenda, in Albany on Thursday to meet with state legislators, told The Buffalo News that he is dropping plans to train for the event on an airport runway in Pittsburgh and instead scouting locations in Niagara County.

"We'll train with wind and rain and heavy mist and all that stuff so I'm prepared for the worst case when I get over the falls," he said.

The ideal spot, he said, is a field large enough to string a cable between two cranes, the length of the wire that will take him from Goat Island on the American side to Canada.

He is looking at two sites in Niagara Falls and could announce his decision today during a visit there, a source said.

"It's exciting, but it's overwhelming," Wallenda said of the details he is now working out with governments on both sides of the border as well as 300 media interviews in the past three weeks.

No specific date has been selected for the walk, but it will be this summer, he said. "A lot of businesses want June. For us, September would be more fun because we'd have more time for planning," he told The News.

State officials told him Thursday they would set up a portable meteorological station at the falls to test the wind patterns over the next several months.

While there are updrafts at the falls, he said he has walked on a tightrope in 90 mph winds.

Wallenda, who lives in Florida, expects the training to begin in Western New York in May.

"There's so much interest in this and worldwide attention that we want it to be there for the training. Let's do it in an area where we can boost the area's economy just during the training," he said.

In meetings with state Homeland Security and parks officials Thursday, Wallenda said talks covered everything from ensuring the safety of spectators to water rescue operations. He said plans have shifted so that local rescue agencies on the two sides will be in charge of potential water rescue operations. He has said he will pay for any costs of the walk.

Wallenda said he has hired a helicopter pilot who does rescue operations at the falls. Should he fall during the tightrope walk, Wallenda plans to grab onto the wire and have the helicopter lower a rescue line to him. He said he has also hired a local crane company -- Clark Rigging -- for the rig that the wire will be attached to on the American side.

Wallenda said he is trying to stage the event to ensure maximum television viewership.

"But this isn't about the event. It's a minute part of it. It's about the billion people who the next day will see it on the front page of every newspaper around the world. That's where you capitalize on bringing tourism dollars to this area," he said.

Wallenda, 33, was introduced on the Assembly floor and then received a long line of well-wishers. One lawmaker suggested he walk between the balconies above the ornate Assembly floor.

The Assembly and State Senate passed legislation earlier this year approving the falls tightrope walk, which Canadian officials recently approved.

Will Wallenda call Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who signed the tightrope walk bill into law, during the midway point in the walk?

"We'll see. Maybe," Wallenda said.

He previously said he planned to make that call.

Wallenda said reporters' calls have been nonstop, with networks from Australia, Germany and England already lining up to film his training.

"The world is definitely watching," he said.

Wallenda will be in Niagara Falls today for another round of meetings, mostly with local business officials, according to State Sen. George Maziarz, R-Newfane.

Wallenda's decision to train locally will give a larger tourism shot to the region, Maziarz said. "It's clearly getting more real," the lawmaker said.

