BLEEZE, James R.

BLEEZE - James R. March 21, 2012; Of West Seneca, NY; husband of the late Mary Jeanette (Young) Bleeze; dearest father of Linda Kennedy, Mark J. (Bonnie), Debra (Burt) Foster and Faith Lyons; cherished grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of 24; predeceased by grandson, Matthew Foster; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received Friday only from 4-8 PM at the Curtin Funeral Home, Inc., 1340 Union Road, West Seneca where funeral will be held Saturday at 8:30 AM and from Queen of Heaven Church at 9 AM. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to the Matthew Foster Foundation, 170 Valleyview Dr., Elma, NY 14059.