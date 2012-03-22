NFL delivers biggest hit Unprecedented penalties levied against Saints, coaches for running bounty system designed to injure opponents

The National Football League swung a sledgehammer at the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday over bounty payments that rewarded players for vicious hits that injured opponents.

The system, which violated NFL rules and the league's collective bargaining agreement, was overseen by former Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams for three seasons. Williams was Buffalo Bills head coach from 2001 through 2003.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell suspended Saints head coach Sean Payton without pay (about $7.5 million), general manager Mickey Loomis for eight games and indefinitely suspended Williams, now defensive coordinator of the St. Louis Rams. Goodell said he wouldn't review Williams' status until next year.

Goodell also suspended Saints linebackers coach Joe Vitt for six games, stripped the Saints of two second-round draft choices and fined them $500,000.

The punishment was unprecedented and comes at a time when hundreds of former players are suing the league for concussion-related issues.

"We are all accountable and responsible for player health and safety and the integrity of the game," Goodell said in a statement. "We will not tolerate conduct or a culture that undermines those priorities. No one is above the game or the rules that govern it. Respect for the game and the people who participate in it will not be compromised."

Payton, Vitt and Loomis were punished for looking the other way and then allegedly lying and covering up Williams' bounty system during the NFL's investigation.

Loomis and Payton were aware in early 2010 that a complaint had been filed about the illegal payouts. Vitt eventually admitted he knew about it in 2009. Yet Williams' program continued through last season, the league's report showed.

"A combination of elements made this matter particularly unusual and egregious," Goodell said. "When there is targeting of players for injury and cash rewards over a three-year period, the involvement of the coaching staff and three years of denials and willful disrespect of the rules, a strong and lasting message must be sent that such conduct is totally unacceptable and has no place in the game."

> Individual punishment

Saints players also will be punished individually with possible suspensions and fines, but the NFL still is reviewing those cases with input from the NFL Players Association.

Among the NFL's findings were specific opponents being targeted by the Saints, namely star quarterbacks Brett Favre, Cam Newton, Aaron Rodgers and Kurt Warner.

The NFL announced Saints linebacker Jonathan Vilma pledged $10,000 to anybody who could knock Favre out of the 2010 NFC Championship Game. Favre absorbed several ferocious hits during the game.

"I am profoundly troubled," Goodell said, "by the fact that players, including leaders among the defensive players, embraced this program so enthusiastically and participated with what appears to have been a deliberate lack of concern for the well-being of their fellow players.

"While all club personnel are expected to play to win, they must not let the quest for victory so cloud their judgment that they willingly and willfully target their opponents and engage in unsafe and prohibited conduct intended to injure players."

> Polian's view

Former Bills general manager Bill Polian, now an ESPN analyst, was among those who weighed in on the punishment Wednesday.

"The message was sent to everyone in football, from the Pop Warner level all the way up to the National Football League," Polian said. "Player safety and integrity of the game are the two most sacrosanct areas in football today and if you violate either of those dictums -- and in this case basically all of them were violated -- then you're going to get a severe, severe penalty."

Two weeks ago, former Bills safety Coy Wire told The Buffalo News that Williams promoted an environment of "malicious intent" as head coach of the Bills. Two of Wire's defensive teammates told The News on condition of anonymity that payments were given for "knockout shots," hits that would force a player out of the game with an injury.

The NFL didn't mention the Bills or any team other than the Saints in Wednesday's announcement. The NFL stated no evidence of similar bounty systems was found with other teams, but that Goodell would investigate any new information that's presented.

Goodell also sent to all 32 clubs a memo, instructing them to "certify that no such program exists." Each team's principal owner must meet with the head coach by March 30 and certify in writing that a bounty system isn't in place.

Bills CEO Russ Brandon and General Manager Buddy Nix, asked at Wednesday's news conference to announce the signing of defensive end Mark Anderson, declined to comment about the NFL's bounty punishments.

Even before individual Saints players get punished, Wednesday's penalties dwarf what the New England Patriots received for their 2007 illegal video-taping scandal, a landmark reprimand at the time.

The NFL stripped the Patriots of their first-round draft choice, fined them $250,000 and fined head coach Bill Belichick $500,000.

email: tgraham@buffnews.com