Marilla board changes rural residence code

The few Marilla homeowners living in subdivisions who have larger lots than their neighbors now can increase the size of their garages and up to two accessory buildings.

Those structures can take up to 2 percent of their lot sizes, but not exceed 3,600 square feet.

The change to the rural residential code was approved by the Town Board earlier this month after a public hearing in which there were no speakers.

Before the change, residents were limited to a one- or two-car garage.

Town Board members also wanted residents to know that when a property is rezoned in Marilla, the owner has six months to file a building permit and a year to start construction, or the land reverts to the original zoning.

Councilman Donald Darrow told the board he is concerned that people don't know that zoning law exists, pointing out two parcels where the issue is in play. He said the time frame for building should be added to any permits for land rezoned.

Board members had been concerned that rezoning requests from owners of large parcels have been made without any plans for use. Some have asked for rezoning for future development, which the board does not favor.

"I don't want builders stockpiling land to make money by having zoning changes," Darrow said.

Supervisor George Gertz said he wants the town attorney to write a letter reminding the owners their zoning change had been revoked.

Also, the board received a justice grant of $4,600 for the clerk's office for computers, a desk and a laptop.

The board voted to free up Clerk Sharon Foersch to work three days a week in the supervisor's office, with total hours not to exceed 32 a week.

A recommendation by Darrow to have the town pay $450 for Conservation Advisory Board member Lisa Wojcik to attend training on grant writing failed after a 2-2 vote.

The board also approved the purchase of a new pickup truck for the Highway Department and authorized the refinancing of a plow truck using $68,000 from the highway fund and bonding the balance of $100,000 over three years. A surplus 1999 plow truck will be put up for sale online.