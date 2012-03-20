One-week extension granted on evaluations issues

The Buffalo Public Schools on Monday received a one-week extension for reaching an agreement on teacher evaluations, pushing the district's hearing with the state Education Department until March 29.

State officials initially said the hearing could not be rescheduled any later than Friday. But on Monday, they granted an extension into next week.

In the meantime, the district and the Buffalo Teachers Federation remain divided over the most recent revision of the proposed agreement, as it relates to student attendance.

Interim Superintendent Amber M. Dixon on Friday presented the union a proposal that would factor in average daily attendance on a schoolwide basis for many elementary school teachers. Schools with average daily attendance above 85 percent would have one student growth target; those below that mark would have a lower target.

The only two affected elementary schools, though -- International School 45 and Martin Luther King Jr. Multicultural Institute -- have attendance above 85 percent, making the provision essentially a moot point, since the agreement covers only the current school year.

Monday, she said, the district sent the union a revised document that addressed concerns union officials had expressed, which she said were relatively minor.

"I think we presented a document that reflects the document we agreed on Friday, amended to make clear there is no effort on the part of the district to hold teachers accountable for student attendance," Dixon said Monday afternoon.

The union's leaders clearly had a different take on the situation.

Union President Philip Rumore said BTF officials Friday and again Monday told Dixon the agreement would not be acceptable unless it addresses student attendance at the high schools.

"There is nothing that addresses absenteeism in the high schools, which is staggering," he said. "They made a consideration at the elementary schools, but the high schools are where our biggest problems are."

Dixon said Rumore had not expressed such a concern to her.

"No high school teacher is held accountable for student achievement on the local measures," she said.

Instead, the local measures for high school teachers -- worth 20 out of an overall 100 points of an evaluation -- are based on a professional portfolio and a self-evaluation, she said.

Rumore said he is considering submitting a counterproposal to the district, one that would assign the local 20 points to high school teachers based on a sliding scale related to student attendance.

