THIELE, Lillian (Dunkel)

THIELE - Lillian (nee Dunkel)

March 18, 2012. Wife of the late James W. Thiele; mother of Linda Harter,

Peter Thiele, Penny Hawthorne and the late James Thiele; also survived by five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

Friends may call Wedenesday, 4-8 PM at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 307 Oliver St., North Tonawanda. Services will be held Thursday at 10 AM in the Chapel at Acacia Park Cemetery, 4215 Tonawanda Creek Road. On line guest registry at www.Wattengel.com