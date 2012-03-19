LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

News Kids Day editions go on sale Tuesday

Thousands of volunteers will be out on busy street corners bright and early Tuesday morning selling special $1 Kids Day editions of The Buffalo News, with proceeds to benefit Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo and other programs for children in conjunction with the Variety Club Telethon.

Fine spring weather is expected during the sale, but motorists are advised to use caution when approaching the sales locations. Officials warn that vehicles are likely to be stopped in traffic lanes and volunteers sometimes are standing in the street while making sales.

Now in its 30th year, Kids Day has raised nearly $4 million.

***

Buffalo programs given $2.54 million in grants

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded more than $16 million for new local homeless programs across the State of New York, including $2.54 million in Buffalo.

The local grants will help fund Supportive Housing Programs that offer housing and supportive services to allow homeless people to live independently.

The grants included:

*$760,889 for Alcohol and Drug Dependency Services Young Adult Permanent Housing in Buffalo.

*$1.67 million for Polish Community Center of Buffalo Hope Gardens Housing First.

The grants are part of $201 million awarded nationwide to 731 programs.

***

Hoskins' 40 horses found in excellent condition

In a visit to Beth Hoskins' Aurora horse farm last week, the Natural Resources Conservation Service noted that her 40 horses were found to be in excellent condition.

"We did not observe any problems related to cleanliness or manure management. Stalls were also in good shape," according to a March 13 letter written by John R. Whitney, district conservationist with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service's East Aurora office. Whitney's letter was sent to Hoskins, noting that she had requested the visit, and it also was done as a follow-up to the agency's visit to the farm last fall.

Hoskins is the focus of an animal cruelty case sparked by a March 2010 raid by the SPCA Serving Erie County.

"Any minor maintenance problems are clearly being addressed on a regular basis," Whitney wrote. "There was no indication of building or stall problems that would cause any significant risk of injury to the horses."

***

New site for recycling electronic waste is open

The City of Buffalo has opened a new site where residents can drop off electronic waste to be recycled.

Residents can drop off material -- including old televisions, computers and other electronic devices -- at the city engineering garage, 1120 Seneca St. Materials will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The city will receive 8 cents for every pound of recyclable material collected.

To view a list of what materials can be dropped off, visit www.sunnking.com/acceptable-materials.