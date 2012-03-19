Braving stormy seas in Sicily invasion

Richard Markowski thought he was past the worst of it following the invasion of Sicily in the summer of 1943.

Allied troops were ashore and making strong advances on German and Italian forces. The landing craft to which Markowski was assigned kept delivering tanks, trucks and ammunition to the different ports as the battle progressed on the island.

But then an unexpected enemy kicked up — a storm at sea.

"We were carrying tanks and trucks into Palermo harbor, and there were rough seas," he recalls. "I'd never seen a storm like that. There were high waves and thunder and lightning.

"The LST must have been thrown together when they made it because the welding started cracking. The captain directed the ship immediately toward shore. An LST was built so it could land anywhere, and we all got off safely."

After that close call, Markowski was assigned to another LST, which served in the invasion of Italy, again ferrying troops and supplies, making trips back-and-forth from Africa to the Italian coastline.

But all of this was just a warm-up for D-Day, the Allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944.

"Normandy was the really big battle. In shuttling troops onto the shore, our landing craft got stuck on Utah Beach and couldn't back off. We came under direct fire from the Germans' big guns in concrete bunkers," Markowski remembers.

"The boat went sideways. It happened before we'd had a chance to build floating docks that stretched out into the water. I remember we had to get out of the boat, and we laid on the beach with our machine guns.

"There wasn't much we could do. The Germans were firing at us with 88 millimeter rounds. Then a ship, an American destroyer, blew up the German bunker where the gun was that was shelling our boat. We caught a ride back out on another boat."

And while Markowski remembers his own harrowing experience at being under fire, he said he also will never forget the waves of American soldiers delivered onto the beaches of Normandy, with so many of them perishing.

"They kept coming in waves. One wave of troops after another. I was lucky. I didn't get wounded. There were a lot of young kids floating in the water."

Time has taken its toll on Markowski, who turned 90 last month. Tethered to a plastic tube connected to a machine that makes oxygen to help him breathe, he easily tires, yet the old seaman manages to vividly recall his contribution in the fight.

"We were later at the mouth of the Seine River, and we hit a mine that blew a hole in the bottom of our boat, LST-6, and we started to sink. It scared the hell out of everybody," he says.

"We were all shaken up because we never expected it. A couple of guys were hurt, but nobody got killed. We got into lifeboats, and a British destroyer that was nearby picked us up."

As land forces continued to pursue the enemy deeper into Europe and finally into Germany, Markowski and his crew headed to the Pacific, but by the time they arrived, the war against Japan was nearly over.

"I saw most of my war service in the European Theater," he says, adding that he has never regretted his decision to enlist.

"I enlisted in the Navy right after the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, and I loved serving my country."

***

Richard J. Markowski, 90

Hometown: Buffalo

Residence: Depew

Branch: Navy

Rank: Coxswain

Specialty: Crew member of LST (landing ship, tank)

War zones: Europe and the Pacific

Years of service: 1941-45

Most prominent honors: European Theater Medal with four battle stars, French Jubilee of Liberty Medal, New York State Conspicuous Service Medal