Horse trial hobbled; The case against Beth Lynne Hoskins remains open, two years after the SPCA seized 130 of her animals

Two years have passed since the SPCA Serving Erie County raided Beth Lynne Hoskins' horse farm in Aurora and removed 73 horses that were kept in stalls with deep piles of manure, some horses with clumps of feces clinging to their bellies.

In the months after the raid, one of the biggest in the SPCA's history, authorities charged her with 125 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

The nagging question, for the public and the legal community, is why has this case taken so long to go to trial, when serious felony cases have been completed in much less time?

Observers say the complexity of the case, a change in Hoskins' legal team and the need to pursue the matter in both civil and criminal courts all have contributed to the lengthy delay.

But the raid occurred two years ago today -- March 18, 2010 -- and a trial date on 74 remaining counts still hasn't been set.

"I've never seen anything in my life like this," said Barbara S. Carr, executive director of the SPCA. "We see murder trials -- famous murder trials -- go through quicker. This is a misdemeanor case. It's ridiculous."

Prosecutors also are frustrated.

"This case has been delayed time and time again by the defendant. It has been delayed time and time again, despite our repeated request that it be tried," said Erie County District Attorney Frank A. Sedita III.

The SPCA blames Hoskins, saying she and her attorney are trying to put off the trial for as long as possible. Prosecutors say they've been ready to proceed for nearly two years, but her attorney says it's taken time to wade through the court file.

As the criminal case has languished, costs have mounted.

The SPCA has spent more than $850,000 caring for the horses taken from Hoskins' farm. So far, Hoskins has spent $200,000 toward the required bond for the SPCA's expenses.

And untold thousands of dollars have been spent by both sides on lawyers, with no end in sight.

"I don't have any control over anything, including my lawyer," Hoskins said in an interview last week at her Aurora farm. "Why would I delay it? I didn't do anything wrong, and I want my horses back."

A well-known family

Hoskins is a member of the wealthy family that owns Curtis Screw, the Buffalo-based machining company.

She was well-known as an equestrian who raised world-champion Morgan horses, one of the more prestigious breeds, on her 50-acre farm.

The SPCA had received numerous complaints about the conditions at her farm, but those claims weren't substantiated.

Then, in March 2010, a new Hoskins employee went to the SPCA to raise concerns about the care provided to her horses.

Based on the employee's claims, the SPCA obtained a search warrant, and its agents raided the farm on the morning of March 18, 2010.

The agency's veterinarians and investigators say they found unhealthy animals living in filthy conditions, where stalls had gaping holes and up to 18 inches of manure on the floor.

Photographs released by the agency show a horse coping with an injured hoof -- Hoskins said one horse had a pre-existing hoof condition, managed with trimming -- while another's rib cage is visible through its coat.

The SPCA confiscated 73 horses and 57 cats and dogs.

"The living conditions for the animals were very poor," Carr said.

Hoskins said the raid came just before the annual spring cleaning and that she was more than capable of caring for the animals.

Hoskins' attorney, Thomas J. Eoannou, has his own theory about the SPCA's reasons for going after his client.

"I believe if her name wasn't Hoskins, they'd have gone to the farm and not taken a single horse," Eoannou said. "You could have an errant mother with a crack habit and her child would be returned by now."

The raid was the beginning of a lengthy legal saga.

In the weeks and months after, the SPCA provided medical treatment and found foster homes for the horses.

Two of the cats and the four dogs were returned to Hoskins soon after the raid. One cat died, and the other 50 were adopted out or placed by the SPCA.

$850,793 for care

While the misdemeanor criminal case drags on in Aurora Town Court, the State Supreme Court has been the setting for the questions of when Hoskins can get her horses back and how much she has to reimburse the SPCA for their care.

Justice Joseph R. Glownia in July 2010 ordered the SPCA to return 40 of Hoskins' horses.

Then, in November 2010, Glownia directed Hoskins to start paying a bond to cover the agency's costs for the remaining horses under its care.

As of Thursday, the agency had spent $850,793 on Hoskins' animals, said Larry Murak, the SPCA's controller. Hoskins has paid $202,310 into a bond toward their care, Murak said.

"It's certainly not what we want to do with our money," Carr said. It's the most expensive such case in her 19 years with the SPCA.

It appears Glownia is waiting for the criminal case to be resolved before he decides the fate of the 32 horses -- one died in January -- that remain under SPCA foster care.

Jury trial denied

The criminal case before Aurora Town Justice Douglas W. Marky has taken far longer to resolve, as Hoskins fired attorneys Barry N. Covert and George V.C. Muscato in October 2010 and replaced them one month later with Eoannou.

The new attorney told The News the Erie County District Attorney's Office handed over about 18,500 pages of documents as part of discovery.

Stacked on top of each other, the materials would stand taller than the criminal-court judge.

Hoskins was charged with 10 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, violations of the state's Agriculture and Markets Law.

In July 2010, the DA's office filed 114 additional counts -- one for each of Hoskins' animals -- then added one more to reflect the earlier death of a horse in her care.

In March 2011, Marky dismissed the counts related to Hoskins' cats and dogs but retained the 74 counts related to the horses.

Hoskins already has rejected a plea offer from the DA's office, and Marky last October announced he will take the case to trial. Marky will decide the case, even though the prosecution sought a jury trial.

"I must be very measured in my remarks with my frustration with the legal process, because this case is going to be tried in a nonjury mode," Sedita said.

Marky, who still hasn't set a trial date, declined to comment.

Attorney Paul Cambria, who has represented the Niagara County SPCA, said a delay of this length isn't unexpected given the legal issues involved, the amount of time it can take a new attorney to get up to speed on a case and the dual legal track the case has followed.

"This is not a run-of-the-mill misdemeanor case," Cambria said.

Former Hoskins attorney Covert is a partner in Cambria's law firm, but Cambria was not involved in the case.

Hoskins' 'nightmare'

Hoskins continues to care for the 40 horses returned to her, under the watchful eye of SPCA monitors. On a recent Buffalo News visit to her farm, the stalls and living space seem cleaner than two years ago, and Hoskins said she's invested a significant sum in them.

She said the last two years have been a "nightmare."

"It's not like anything has closed over -- it's like an open wound," said Hoskins, who would not say how many people she employs.

No additional charges have been filed as a result of the agency's inspections, which annoys Hoskins, but SPCA officials said they remain concerned about the level of care Hoskins provides.

The SPCA filed at least 30 compliance notifications, most for minor issues such as a dirty stall, in February, Carr noted.

Hoskins has her own concerns about the agency, citing the horse, Whispering Arielle, that died under foster SPCA care. The 21-year-old mare died of a broken neck, a necropsy found.

Hoskins paid $800 to have the horse cremated and to have its ashes returned to her, and she keeps the remains in a taped cardboard box.

Hoskins writes about the dead mare, her failed marriage and other raw topics on a personal website, An Equal Opportunity Destroyer, which is part of a campaign to restore her reputation. (A link to the website is accessible from the online version of this report.)

Hoskins, 44, was viewed as a glamorous young breeder of Morgan horses, and many in the horse world were shocked and saddened at news of the raid and the animal-cruelty charges.

Hoskins emphasizes she loves horses and wants all of hers back, though SPCA officials say no one owner can properly care for so many horses.

"It's America. That's not for Barbara Carr to judge. There's no law that says how many horses you can have," Eoannou said.

SPCA officials say their only concern is ensuring the horses remain healthy and safe.

"I'm not interested in punishment -- it's not about that. It's about having the animals properly cared for," Carr said, adding, "I don't want to baby-sit this situation for the next 50 years."

But Hoskins says the SPCA's pursuit of this case has been motivated by a desire for publicity or a boost in fundraising.

"They've taken so much away from me. My reputation as a mother -- damaged me as a citizen -- and my professional reputation," she said. "If you want to put me in a corner and lie about me, I don't think you're going to like how I come out."

