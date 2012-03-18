Game Analysis: St. Bonaventure vs. Florida Gulf Coast

ST. BONAVENTURE 72, FLORIDA GULF COAST 65, OT

How St. Bonaventure won: This team likes a to play with their backs against the wall. And they dug themselves a pretty big hole, down 11 with 6:29 to play. But Bona did what Bona does -- defend hard and find multiple ways to score. In a 12-0 run late in the game which put the Bonnies back in contention, key offensive plays came from Armelia Horton, Chelsea Bowker, Megan Van Tatenhove and CeCe Dixon. Though they couldn't close it out in regulation, Bona had all the momentum in the overtime.

Player of the Game: Megan Van Tatenhove. She played perhaps the worst 15 minutes of her collegiate career in the start of the game, picking up three first-half fouls. But when the game was on the line, the senior stepped up and took control. She made plays, hit shots and got to the free throw line. She finished with a game-high 18.

Player of the Game II: Armelia Horton. Frankly, she could have had quite a few more than her 17 points since she missed a few layups, but Horton was fantastic at getting dribble penetration on the baseline for open looks. She added nine rebounds, several which were big.

Stat Check: Florida Gulf Coast shot just 7 of 26, or 26.9 percent, from three-point range.

Stat Check II: Jessica Jenkins struggled to even touch the ball let alone get off shots. She was just 2 of 9 from the field and 1 of 5 from three-point range.

Play of the Game: Chelsea Bowker hit a three-ponter with 4:34 left to cut the game to a 5-point deficit, 54-49.

Play of the Game II: At the beginning of overtime, Doris Ortega missed a 15-foot jumper. While her teammates got back on defense, she followed her shot, wrestled the ball away from Sarah Hansen and was fouled in the process. She sunk two free throws to set the OT tone for Bona.

He said it: “With this group anything's possible. We've won 30 game in a lot of different ways. When it was late and we felt we had it in control, I felt great for our kids and the people who made the trip down here. We know Bonnie Nation was watching everywhere and for them to be part of this and to keep this thing going with their support is something. We're certainly aware and of that and appreciate it." -- Jim Crowley

In the House: 1,227 at the Tucker Center in Tallahassee.

What It Means: It is the first NCAA women's tournament win in the Division I era for a Big 4 team. It's also the first NCAA tournmaent win for the Bona basketball program since the men beat Villanova in 1970.

What's Next: Marist in the second round on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Regional coverge on ESPN2. All the time coverage on buffalonews.com.

---Amy Moritz