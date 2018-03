DOWNING, Shirley A. (Stanfield)

DOWNING - Shirley A. (nee Stanfield)

Of Getzville, NY, February 27, 2012. Beloved wife of the late Donald I. Downing; beloved mother of Jennifer A. Downing (Joseph E. Joslin). No prior visitation. Private services. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Buffalo Inc. Mrs. Downing was a devoted volunteer for Meals on Wheels. Arrangements by ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE 824-6435.