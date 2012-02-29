Robert J. Beeman, retired Buffalo News pressman; Dec. 31, 1947 -- Feb. 26, 2012

Robert J. Beeman of Buffalo, a retired pressman for The Buffalo News, died Sunday in Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. He was 64.

Born in Buffalo, he was a 1965 graduate of Maryvale High School in Cheektowaga, and served in the Army from 1968 to 1970 during the Vietnam War

Mr. Beeman started his employment at The News as a paper handler and retired in 2010 as a pressman after 32 years with the paper.

He is survived by his wife, the former Billie Jean Thiel; four daughters, Kimberly, Beth Wells, Brandi Thiel and Carmella Thiel; a son, Justin; two sisters, Patricia Freyburger and Ellen Newman; and two brothers, Richard and Thomas.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Friday in Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, 4125 Union Road, Cheektowaga.

